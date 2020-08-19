Big 12 yet to determine guidelines for COVID-19 related postponements and cancellations

But Bowlsby did recognize that it’s important that there are concrete numbers because if a team’s starting quarterback is out, he doesn’t want a coach to use that as an excuse to then cancel the game if the rest of the team is healthy.

“It may be decided by a number but it also may be decided by other factors,” Bowlsby said. “If all your quarterbacks live together and they’re in the same conference room and they’re all, all of the sudden infected, then it’d be hard for that team to go forward.”

Positive COVID-19 tests are, at this point, a given on each team. So if one team does have an outbreak, the Big 12 will need to decide whether to postpone or cancel the game.

The Big 12 has a modified schedule of one non conference game and nine conference game with added bye weeks in case of an outbreak, that team will have the ability and time to properly get everyone healthy.

“I think it’ll also be dependent upon whether or not the games can be rescheduled,” Bowlsby said. “Early in the season, you can reschedule but as we get later in the season, there won’t be opportunity to do that. We’ll have to make that decision in real time.”

One of the keys for the Big 12’s plan is having fast accurate tests so everyone on the field knows they’re safe.