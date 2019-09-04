SIOUX CITY — You had to give the Sioux City Explorers credit for battling.
A seven-run third inning for the Kansas City T-Bones all but doomed the X’s in Game 1 of their American Association semifinal playoff series.
Still, manager Steve Montgomery’s team clawed their way back from a 7-1 deficit to trail only 7-6 in the fifth inning and 10-8 in the sixth before bowing 12-8 Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
In a matchup of two teams thrown together 10 times in their final 16 regular season games, the pitchers weren’t fooling too many people on either team. Kansas City, which won the South Division flag by a single game over Sioux City and Cleburne, simply had a little more offense.
X’s starter Carlos Sierra, ninth in the league in earned run average, made his fourth straight start against Kansas City’s Dylan Baker, hoping to bag his third win in that improbable stretch. However, a disastrous seven-run third inning made it a short night for the Cuban-born 24-year-old.
“He just didn’t have it tonight and there’s nothing else I can say,’’ said X’s manager Steve Montgomery. “It’s one game. We’re down 7-1 and all of a sudden it’s 7-6. You’ve just got to keep the momentum. Every time we seemed to get some momentum they responded.’’
Trailing 1-0 after two innings, the T-Bones put together six hits and a walk to deal Sierra his worst inning of the season. The big uprising, matching the third biggest outburst against Sioux City all year, followed wasted opportunities in the first two turns at-bat for the hosts.
After getting nothing from a first inning when two hits and a walk loaded the bases to no avail, the X’s started the second inning with back-to-back doubles by Dylan Kelly and Sebastian Zawada, chasing home the game’s first run. Unfortunately, Zawada took off for third as Adam Sasser failed to put down a bunt, getting caught for the first out in the inning. Sasser did manage a base hit, but two fly balls brought the rally to an end.
The T-Bones’ big third inning started with a base hit by Ramsey Romano and a walk to Austin Biggar.
“We leave a two-strike pitch up in the zone for the Number 8 hitter (Romano) and then we walk the No. 9 hitter (Biggar),’’ said Montgomery. “That’s a recipe for disaster with these guys. You have to get the bottom of the order out because the top is so good.’’
Dylan Tice followed with a game-tying double and Danny Mars’ sacrifice fly gave the guests a 2-1 lead. But the division champs were just getting started.
Stewart Ijames came up with an RBI single, Daniel Nava collected the second of his four hits in the game and Casey Gillaspie ripped a two-run double for a 5-1 advantage. Two batters later, Omar Carrizales capped the carnage against Sierra with a two-run homer to make it a 7-1 blowout.
The X’s weren’t ready to throw in the towel, scoring three times in the fourth inning and twice more in the fifth to pull within 7-6.
In the fourth, Sebastian Zawada and Adam Sasser collected one-out singles. Then, with two outs, Drew Stankiewicz added a base hit to load the bases before Nate Samson delivered a two-run single and Jeremy Hazelbaker singled home another run to make it a 7-4 game.
In the fifth, Zawada followed a walk to Dylan Kelly with a two-run homer to left field and it was a one-run contest.
However, the T-Bones jumped on rookie reliever Joe Riley for three sixth-inning runs, chasing Riley after Mars, Ijames and Nava had consecutive singles to push home one run. The T-Bones picked up two more and gained a 10-6 lead on an RBI single by Christian Correa and an errant throw by third baseman Jose Sermo.
Kansas City shortstop Ramsey Romano helped cut that margin in half with errors on the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Stankiewicz and Samson to reach base. Hazelbaker drove both runners home on a single off the right-field wall and it was a 10-8 game.
Making it that much easier, the T-Bones plated two more ninth-inning runs off Sam Held, the last of four Sioux City pitchers in the game. Both runs were unearned after the second error of the night for third baseman Jose Sermo let the leadoff batter reach. A pair of two-out walks came later, setting up a two-run single by Stewart Ijames.
This was quite a contrast to the three previous head-to-head meetings between Sierra and Baker, all since Aug. 20 and all relatively tight contests dominated by the pitchers.
Sierra, 8-1 for the regular season, lasted only three innings while Baker was gone after retiring one batter in the fifth frame.