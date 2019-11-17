Big run sparks undefeated Nebraska women

The Nebraska women’s basketball team made sure that the only lead that Southern Illinois-Edwardsville had didn’t last for long.

The Cougars took a lead against Nebraska early in the third quarter in a game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, but the Huskers quickly reclaimed the lead and took control with a 13-2 run in about four minutes. The Huskers went on to win 63-49.

That means Nebraska has started the season with four straight wins for the first time in four years.

SIUE only led for 35 seconds. But after Nebraska only scored four points in the second quarter, the game was too close for comfort for the Huskers against its opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference.

SIUE took a 24-23 lead early in the third quarter. During Nebraska’s game-changing run, Ashtyn Veerbeek scored eight points, including two three-pointers. Sam Haiby also scored on a drive to the basket and hit a three-pointer.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams says that stretch shows what she believes is one of the strengths of the team, which is that the there are lots of players who can score different ways, and also get steals on defense, for the Huskers.

