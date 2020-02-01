Big second quarter carries Morningside women past BCU

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“That’s all thanks to my teammates, if they hadn’t made the passes to me I wouldn’t have had any of those shots,” Hansen said. “Briar Cliff always gives us their best so we knew we had to come out with more intensity and effort and that was the biggest thing we worked on after the first quarter.”

Sydney Hupp tacked on 11 points and Taylor Rodenburgh 10 for the Mustangs, who parlayed their big second quarter into a 43-32 halftime lead and by the end of the third quarter increased it to 76-50.

“Last game (85-80 overtime loss at Hastings) really hurt, we had it and really blew it,” Sale said. “That made me worried about this game, I thought it was going to affect us early. At the start of the game you could see we were a little shaken but once we got going they were really resilient and I thought we played well.

“That’s where I think we’re different this year. Last year that would have carried over to more games. This team is pretty good about learning from it and moving on.”

Morningside canned 13 3-pointers in 31 attempts and when it’s shooting like that from long range it is usually hard to beat. Mitchell made 6 of 9 from the arc.