Big second quarter carries Morningside women past Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY – The Morningside College women’s basketball team has shown an ability to bounce back from deflating losses this season.
Saturday was no exception as the seventh-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs rebounded from a heartbreaking setback at top-ranked Hastings to down city rival Briar Cliff 91-72 at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Morningside, 19-6 overall and 13-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, used a big second quarter to overtake BCU (7-17, 4-12).
The Chargers were the aggressors in the first quarter and led 27-22 after the opening 10 minutes. Morningside, though, outscored Briar Cliff 21-5 in the second stanza, beginning with a 15-0 run to start the quarter.
From there the Mustangs maintained control to register their second one-sided victory of the season over BCU.
“They came out hot and were making a lot of shots and we were giving them a lot of open shots,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale. “We knew we had to tighten up our defense a little. We were switching from man to zone and decided to just stick with our man defense and it was a lot better job defensively taking away their first options and making them earn their baskets.”
Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell scored a game-high 20 points, but Tayte Hansen had the best offensive game of her collegiate career with 16 in a reserve role. The 5-7 junior was 4-for-7 from the arc and made all four of her free throw attempts.
“That’s all thanks to my teammates, if they hadn’t made the passes to me I wouldn’t have had any of those shots,” Hansen said. “Briar Cliff always gives us their best so we knew we had to come out with more intensity and effort and that was the biggest thing we worked on after the first quarter.”
Sydney Hupp tacked on 11 points and Taylor Rodenburgh 10 for the Mustangs, who parlayed their big second quarter into a 43-32 halftime lead and by the end of the third quarter increased it to 76-50.
“Last game (85-80 overtime loss at Hastings) really hurt, we had it and really blew it,” Sale said. “That made me worried about this game, I thought it was going to affect us early. At the start of the game you could see we were a little shaken but once we got going they were really resilient and I thought we played well.
“That’s where I think we’re different this year. Last year that would have carried over to more games. This team is pretty good about learning from it and moving on.”
Morningside canned 13 3-pointers in 31 attempts and when it’s shooting like that from long range it is usually hard to beat. Mitchell made 6 of 9 from the arc.
Briar Cliff finished at 53 percent from the floor and was led by freshman Konnor Sudmann with 19 points. Sudmann is the third-leading scorer in the GPAC, averaging just over 17 points per game.
Madelyn Deitchler added 14 points and Payton Slaughter – another talented freshman – was also in double figures with 11 points.
“We played with a lot of energy and hit shots in the first quarter,” Briar Cliff Coach Mike Power said. “It was just like last Saturday when we played Hastings, we scored one point in the second quarter and this game we scored five. You can’t have that bad quarter like that.
“But there’s a reason why we scored one point against Hastings and five against Morningside, they play good defense. But I also felt we got off-script. We didn’t run enough stuff those first five minutes of the second quarter. I felt we did a lot better job in the second half both offensively and defensively, but Morningside got hot from three and were making all of their shots.”
During the stretch to start the second quarter when Morningside took control, Hupp scored the first seven points and Hansen hit a three from the top of the key. After a basket by Rodenburgh, Hansen, swished another one from long range, giving the Mustangs a 37-27 lead.