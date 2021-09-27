Big Ten champion, Olympic silver medalist, national champion coach lead BVU Athletic Performance efforts

Maier was an accomplished thrower at Iowa, having earned a bronze medal in the clean-and-jerk weightlifting competition for Team USA at the 2012 Pan-Am Championships. A four-sport athlete as a youth growing up in Storm Lake, he remains well versed on what it takes to succeed in all kinds of athletic endeavors.

“I’ve worked with athletes in just about every sport, every age demographic, and a multitude of skill levels,” Maier said. “I’m very excited to work in great detail on the athletic performance development of BVU student-athletes. We’re on track to build BVU into an American Rivers Conference contender in all sports.

“We will continue to stress the importance of exercise and weight-training,” Maier added. “At the same time, we’re going to delve into nutritional habits and needs for those who participate on our Beaver teams. We’ll work with all of our coaches as we make strides in sports performance and injury prevention.”

Stewart, a four-time NCAA Division I champion, is pleased to play an important role in the process of developing BVU student-athletes.