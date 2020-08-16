Big Ten decision extends beyond the football field

“It’s still tough to deal with,’’ Sommer said. “A lot of guys are pretty upset about it. It’s rough not to have a season. It’s the same in every sport, you put in the hours to prepare and then to have it taken away it’s disheartening.’’

Sommer will continue to rehab his knee throughout the fall in hopes of returning to competition for the indoor track season.

“Hopefully, that will be there,’’ he said.

Sommer said Iowa coaches have offered encouragement and provided ways for their athletes to continue to train even with so much uncertainty surrounding the season.

The Big Ten decision eliminates only competition.

Teams will continue to be allowed to train and practice and Smith returned to campus last week getting ready for team activities to resume although the season is on pause.

“That part of it is strange,’’ Smith said. “We’ll all be training and but usually you are preparing for something. Right now, none of us knows for sure what that something is or when it might be.’’

Smith said coaches have helped the team make the most of the situation.