Big ten establishes COVID testing standards

Big Ten football and basketball players as well as participants in nine other high-contact sports will be tested at least twice weekly under the conference-wide COVID-19 protocols announced Wednesday.

All Big Ten athletes will be tested least once each week and in every sport, testing procedures will be standardized through a third-party laboratory to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the protocols authored jointly by the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases with the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee are designed to mitigate risk as conference members look to resume athletics competition during the upcoming school year.

“Testing is a critical component to the overall health and wellness and safety of our student-athletes, of our students on campus and everyone in society,’’ Warren said in an interview on the Big Ten Network.

“It doesn’t solve all of the issues, but our goal is to make sure if we are so blessed to be able to compete this fall in the Big Ten that our student-athletes will not only be healthy and safe during the week but also as we enter into competition.’’