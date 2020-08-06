Big ten establishes COVID testing standards

Big Ten football and basketball players as well as participants in nine other high-contact sports will be tested at least twice weekly under the conference-wide COVID-19 protocols announced Wednesday.
All Big Ten athletes will be tested least once each week and in every sport, testing procedures will be standardized through a third-party laboratory to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the protocols authored jointly by the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases with the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee are designed to mitigate risk as conference members look to resume athletics competition during the upcoming school year.
“Testing is a critical component to the overall health and wellness and safety of our student-athletes, of our students on campus and everyone in society,’’ Warren said in an interview on the Big Ten Network.
“It doesn’t solve all of the issues, but our goal is to make sure if we are so blessed to be able to compete this fall in the Big Ten that our student-athletes will not only be healthy and safe during the week but also as we enter into competition.’’
That includes a requirement of twice-weekly testing for football, basketball, cheerleading, field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, water polo, wrestling and volleyball participants at all 14 league schools.
Once weekly testing will be required for competitors in baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross country, beach volleyball, golf, fencing rifle, swimming and diving, track and field and bowling.
The Big Ten plan begins with testing for all student-athletes, coaches and support personnel who are in regular in-person close contact with athletes before they access facilities once arriving on campus.
While all 14 schools have had their own testing this summer, the Big Ten will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party laboratory prior to the start of the competitive season.
Schools will continue to be allowed to supplement the required testing with additional testing for surveillance or clinical purposes.
“We thought it was really important from a consistency standpoint that we manage that from a third-party standpoint,’’ Warren said.
Testing for sports that compete once in a week must occur within three days of competition, while testing for sports that compete more than once during a week must be done within three days of the first competition of the week.
The Big Ten is requiring that results of testing be shared among competing schools prior to game time.
The conference is also requiring weekly testing for game officials working sports where six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
If a confirmed case occurs following a competition, that information is required to be shared with the previous week’s opponent to facilitate contact tracing at the opposing school.
The conference also laid out standardized quarantine and isolation policies that include completion of a symptom questionnaire before accessing facilities each day, a clinical evaluation if an athlete or staff member develops COVID-19 symptoms and a required 14-day quarantine for individuals who have been in close contact with an individual who tests positive.
For individuals who test positive for the coronavirus, the Big Ten is requiring isolation for at least 10 days in asymptomatic situations and up to 20 days for those with symptomatic infections.
Those individuals also must complete a cardiac workup based on current Center for Disease Control guidelines, be cleared by a team physician, re-acclimate themselves to physical exertion based on current guidelines and be permitted to return to activity under collaboration with health care providers.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said the standards address maintaining the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, staff members and others associated with Hawkeye athletic programs as a priority.
“I am confident in the medical protocols established by the Big Ten Conference Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Sports Medicine Committee, in addition to the continued oversight provided by our UI Hawkeye team physicians within the UIHC Department of Orthopedics and Epidemiology,’’ Barta said.
Warren, whose son Powers Warren is a tight end on the football team at Mississippi State, said he tried to view the guidelines and procedures through the eyes of the parent of a student-athlete.
“As a father, would I be comfortable in letting my son participate with this level of testing and the answer is ‘Yes,’” Warren said.
The Big Ten protocols were announced Wednesday shortly before a letter said to be representing more than 1,000 Big Ten football players was published at The Players Tribune seeking greater testing.
The letter criticized NCAA leadership for failing to provide standards throughout college athletics and in its Big Ten Unity proposal seeks implementation of guidelines covering oversight and transparency, prevention and safety protocols, testing, contact tracing, player assurances and hazard-related economic support.
Five Big Ten programs have paused summer football workouts following confirmed COVID-19 cases among players and coaches, including stoppages at Rutgers and Northwestern within the past week.
