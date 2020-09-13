Big Ten inches toward an October return

At the end of the day, there were multiple reports that the presidents and chancellors have seen enough progress from a medical standpoint to agree to vote again about whether to proceed with fall sports in the final months of 2020.

The vote had not been taken as of Sunday evening, but is expected in the next few days after presidents and chancellors discuss the matter with other leaders on their local campuses.

According to Big Ten bylaws, which require a 60-percent threshold for approval, six votes would need to be changed from the 11-3 decision in August to postpone the fall season.

Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted to proceed with fall sports in the initial vote, which was made public only after a group of Cornhuskers football players filed suit against the conference.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, who has repeatedly said medical data will drive any change of plans, and the conference have been loudly criticized in the weeks since the August decision.

Players, parents of players, coaches and politicians have criticized the conference for an unwillingness to share detail about what went into the initial decision and the general lack of communication and transparency that has been involved in the process.