Bishop Heelan grad Brenden Roder to pitch for Ohio

SIOUX CITY -- Brenden Roder had a fair share of offers from various college baseball programs in the area after his career at Bishop Heelan was done.
But there were some programs that were noticeably absent. While the local NAIA and NCAA Division II schools had offers out to Roder, he didn't have any D-I interest.
However, Roder did hold an offer from Iowa Central Community College and to him, that was his best opportunity to draw the attention of D-I programs. If he had two good seasons with the Tritons, D-I schools had to take notice.
Roder was right. After earning a spot on the spring roster, Roder turned into a quality pitcher for Tritons the past two seasons. And a number of D-I programs did take notice to Roder's performance.
Roder took some time to weigh his options and on Monday, the Heelan grad announced he is going to live his D-I dream when he committed to pitch for Ohio University for the next two seasons.
"I am really excited. It's kind of a dream come true to play D-I baseball," Roder said. "Ohio was my best opportunity to develop and have a chance to play right away. The coaching staff was really interested in me. My biggest thing out of high school going to junior college was to be able to commit to playing D-I baseball. Just work as hard as I can and try and play at the top level. D-I definitely was a huge goal of mine."
Roder picked Ohio over Central Michigan, Evansville, Abilene Christian and Concordia in Nebraska.
He is the second Heelan grad to commit to Ohio this spring as Colin Kasperbauer, who graduated with Roder, committed to the Bobcats program back in April. The two plan to be roommates in Athens, Ohio.
Both were being recruited South Dakota State pitching coach Mitch Mormann, who then went on to join Ohio's staff in the same position this past year. He continued to recruit both Heelan grads.
"It's pretty crazy how it all comes full circle. I am super pumped," Roder said. We still talk quite a bit and we didn't get to see each other as much. It will be nice to live together."
Being a college pitcher runs in Roder's family. His father, Doug, pitched at Briar Cliff along with one of his uncles. He had a cousin that pitched for Iowa Central and later UNI. Another uncle of his also pitched at UNI.
But even after a standout senior season where he helped the Crusaders reach the Class 3A state tournament, Roder didn't have any D-I offers. Roder had a 2.50 ERA in 36 1/3 innings for Heelan in his senior season. He walked only six batters that season.
While Roder was one of the top pitchers for the Crusaders, it took him some time to earn the trust of ICCC's coaching staff. Roder didn't make the Iowa Central fall travel roster but after putting in the time in the winter, he earned the final varsity spot for the spring season.
Roder's first action came in ICCC's second game of the 2019 season when pitched 2/3 of an inning against Northern Oklahoma Enid. He didn't give up a hit or a run, walked one and struck out a batter.
That was just the start for Roder, who continued to perform well when called upon. After not being on the fall travel roster, Roder ended the 2019 season with a 2.73 ERA in 33 innings, the sixth-most on the team. He walked only nine batters, the fewest among ICCC's top-nine pitchers, and struck out 24.
"I came into college and worked my tail off. I grinded hard in my fall and winter going into the spring and I performed well," Roder said. "I gained some weight from the weight room and added a little velocity. I was going after guys and competing. Every time they threw me out there, whether it was intrasquad or a scrimmage, I did my thing. Slowly they saw more in me and I saw more opportunities as it came."
Roder took another step forward in 2020. His sophomore season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic but he was still able to start four games for the Tritons, compiling a 1.72 ERA in 15 2/3 innings, walking only two batters and striking out 15. His K/9 rate jumped from 6.55 as a freshman to 8.64.
"I definitely added more velocity and weight," Roder said. "I tried to get into my legs more in my delivery. I kept the same approach, not doing anything special. Just throw strikes, let my fielders make plays behind me and get my batters up."
After showing considerable improvement the past two seasons at Iowa Central, the 6'6, 200-pound right-hander from Lawton feels the sky is the limit at Ohio.
"I am a tall and lanky kid and I have more weight to gain and have some more development stuff in my pitching," Roder said. "It can only go up from here. I made a huge jump in the last two years. (With getting into) a good program like Ohio, I can make another jump."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!