Bishop Heelan grad Brenden Roder to pitch for Ohio

Roder's first action came in ICCC's second game of the 2019 season when pitched 2/3 of an inning against Northern Oklahoma Enid. He didn't give up a hit or a run, walked one and struck out a batter.

That was just the start for Roder, who continued to perform well when called upon. After not being on the fall travel roster, Roder ended the 2019 season with a 2.73 ERA in 33 innings, the sixth-most on the team. He walked only nine batters, the fewest among ICCC's top-nine pitchers, and struck out 24.

"I came into college and worked my tail off. I grinded hard in my fall and winter going into the spring and I performed well," Roder said. "I gained some weight from the weight room and added a little velocity. I was going after guys and competing. Every time they threw me out there, whether it was intrasquad or a scrimmage, I did my thing. Slowly they saw more in me and I saw more opportunities as it came."

Roder took another step forward in 2020. His sophomore season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic but he was still able to start four games for the Tritons, compiling a 1.72 ERA in 15 2/3 innings, walking only two batters and striking out 15. His K/9 rate jumped from 6.55 as a freshman to 8.64.