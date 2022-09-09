Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.

Harty, a native of Sioux City and a graduate of Bishop Heelan High School), was a four-year letterman, earning All-Big Ten honors in three of his four seasons. He was a team captain as a senior in 1980.

Harty recorded 232 tackles in his four seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 15 tackles for loss while playing his final two seasons under Hayden Fry. Harty was selected for the Blue-Gray Game and the Japan Bowl following his senior season.

Harty was drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was the 36th player selected overall. Harty played in the NFL from 1981-86 and was part of two San Francisco teams that claimed Super Bowl championships.

Harty will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.