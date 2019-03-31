SIOUX CITY -- Not even two minutes into the game, the Sioux City Musketeers lost one of leagues best players, Bobby Brink.
Luckily, it was only for a short period of time.
Fargo's Hank Crone was called for a slashing penalty, which happened against Brink. The slash cut Brink's lip badly enough that he needed stitches and he left the game.
After getting the necessary stitches and equipment, Brink returned and he was a constant thorn in Fargo's side throughout the game.
Brink tied the game in the third period at 2-2 on a one-timer from Luke Johnson.
Fargo took the lead again but with about five minutes left, Blake Biondi, who scored the Musketeers first goal of the game, and Brink broke free for a two-on-one. Biondi passed up to Brink, who scored easily to tie the game at 3-3.
Then in overtime, after a Fargo penalty put the Musketeers on the powerplay, Martin Pospisil passed back to Brink, who was a few feet inside the blue line, and he connected on his second one-timer of the game. His hat trick gave Sioux City a much-needed 4-3 overtime victory over Fargo on Sunday at the Tyson Events Center.
"It was a hard-fought battle the whole way and I am just thankful that a few of them went in," Brink said. "It's nice when my teammates are giving me one-timers and backdoor passes. They make it easy for me. The teammates I get to play with makes it easy for me to get chances."
Sioux City coach Luke Strand said games like this show just how special of a player "Brinker" is.
"His offensive awareness is off the charts," Strand said. "He draws three penalties for us, gets the crosscheck for three stitches, puts a mask on scores three goals, all vital goals at the biggest time."
The win was Sioux City's second in three games this weekend. On Friday, the Musketeers beat Tri-City, which has the most points in the USHL with 92, before falling to the Storm on Saturday. Fargo, which still clinched a playoff spot by getting one point with the overtime loss, is in the fifth spot in the Western Conference.
The 2-1 weekend helped keep the Musketeers ahead of Omaha, which went 2-1 to stay right on Sioux City's trail for the sixth and final spot in the playoffs. The Musketeers have a three-point advantage (63 to 60) going into their final six games of the season.
Sioux City is starting to get on a roll. The Musketeers went 2-1 last weekend and the won back-to-back games on March 16-17. Sioux City has won six of its last eight games.
"We are just trying to put our game back together at the right time of year," Strand said. "Our opponents are basically named Next and that's how we are approaching it. The guys did a great job on back-to-back weekends. This time of the year is a tough schedule. It's a big home game Friday."
With the Musketeers clinging to such a tight lead on the sixth spot, Brink called in desperation time in the final six games for the team.
"We are working as hard as we can to get into the playoffs and to get those two points to help us solidify a spot, it means a lot," Brink said. "I think we are rolling right now and when we have everyone healthy, we are as good as anyone in the league. I think just carry this momentum into the playoffs and we can make a run at it."
Biondi put Sioux city up at the 7:57 mark. Nolan Krenzen took control of the puck after Fargo's goalkeeper mishandled it and then passed it to Biondi, who scored for the 1-0 lead.
Fargo tied the game at 1-1 at the 14:44 mark of the first period on a goal by Jeremy Davidson and then took the lead at the 18:38 mark of the second period on Hank Crone's goal.
Brink tied the game at 2-2 44 seconds into the third period but 30 seconds later, Fargo went up 3-2 on Justin Lee's goal. Ben Kraws didn't allow another goal in the net for Sioux City and he finished with 29 saves.
"Gotta give Kraws a lot of credit because as that game got see-sawed a little bit, he stood his ground and gave us a chance to stay in there," Strand said.
Brink tied it up with 15:10 to go and then scored the game-winner at the 3:36 in overtime as Sioux City improves to 28-23-5-2 on the season.