Bohannon ready to create more 'memz' vs. Cyclones

After a couple of so-so games to start this season, Bohannon got back to playing special Tuesday against North Carolina, making seven 3-point field goals and scoring 24 points, many of them coming during a game-clinching 14-0 scoring run in the second half.

Although he said he still didn’t feel he shot the ball that well, the 6-foot-1 guard viewed it as a seminal moment in a long voyage to get back to being the brash, in-your-face closer he has been for most of his college career.

"The last year-and-a-half, two years have kind of been hell," he said. "I know there’s obviously worse things than having surgery and missing basketball games. But there’s been a lot of soul-searching of myself, a lot of spiritual aspects of my life I had to kind of shift these last two years.

"I was in a really dark place, but my teammates, my close friends and my family picked me up and got me through these times. I really worked my butt off to get in the shape I am now and get back from a second hip surgery. It makes me happy, so I am going to celebrate that aspect of being able to come out and play and not worry about any pain."

Bohannon will be trying to lead the Hawkeyes to victory for the fourth time in five years against an Iowa State team that has been able to play only two games and is still struggling to find its identity.