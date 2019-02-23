IOWA CITY, Iowa — This is getting monotonous.
In a spine-tingling, heart-thumping, pulse-pounding sort of way.
For the fourth straight game, the Iowa basketball team played a game that went down to the final seconds and for third time in that span they came away victorious.
After being held in check most of the night, Jordan Bohannon hit three 3-point field goals in overtime and the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes held on to defeat Indiana 76-70 on Friday night at sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Bohannon, who scored 25 points and performed assorted late-game heroics in a 77-72 win over the Hoosiers just two weeks ago, did not score in the first 29 minutes Friday but finished with 17 points.
All but one of his five 3-pointers came in the last minute of regulation and in overtime.
The junior guard’s latest heroics left even Iowa coach Fran McCaffery searching his memory to think of a similar string of clutch efforts.
"I’ve been doing this awhile and I haven’t seen that much," McCaffery said.
"He just keeps grinding," he added. "Give Indiana credit. They fought hard. Their defense was really good for the entire game, on him and on everybody else. We just kept fighting."
Luka Garza, who broke out of his recent slump with 16 points, smiled when asked about Bohannon’s penchant for clutch plays.
"It’s just a pleasure to play with a guy like that," he said. "You never know when he’s going to turn it on.
"When we were in the huddle down the stretch we just kept saying we need to get stops and then get the ball to Jordan."
Indiana coach Archie Miller could be forgiven if he’s seen enough of Bohannon for this season.
"You’ve got to give credit to Jordan Bohannon," Miller said. "He’s having an incredibly clutch year. How many times he does that for them is just amazing."
Tyler Cook led Iowa (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) with 18 points. Senior Nicholas Baer made several key defensive plays down the stretch and finished with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Juwan Morgan led five players in double figures for Indiana (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) with 15 points while adding five rebounds six blocked shots and three steals. The Hoosiers lost for the 12th time in the past 13 games.
Bohannon made a 3-point field goal with 27.5 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 63-63, and he kept firing in the overtime period, hitting one with 2:47 to go after a Garza rebound and another with 2:00 remaining.
Morgan scored on a putback to chop Iowa’s lead to 72-70 in the final minute of overtime, and the Hawkeyes appeared to be struggling to get off a shot at their end. Bohannon finally launched a contested 3 as the shot clock expired, and it swished through to make it 75-70.
Romeo Langford, who netted 14 points for Indiana, then missed a 3-pointer and Cook rebounded. Connor McCaffery was fouled with only 3.7 seconds left as the celebration began.
"We obviously would like to win by more than a couple of points one of these times, but we’re having fun," Cook said.
As in Tuesday’s loss to Maryland, the Hawkeyes got off to a rough start, falling behind 8-0. They bounced back with a 9-0 scoring run in which they held the Hoosiers scoreless for more than 5 ½ minutes, taking a 19-15 lead. Indiana regained the lead thanks to six points from backup center Evan Pfitzner before Joe Wieskamp converted a 3-point play with 50 seconds left in the half to make it 28-28 at the break.
Indiana blocked three Iowa shots in the first two minutes of the second half and scored six quick points to regain the lead, leaving the Hawkeyes to battle uphill.
They never led in the second half but closed to within a single point three times, the first time when Bohannon drained a 27-foot shot for his first points of the game.
Indiana got the lead back up to 62-56 on a 3-pointer by Morgan with 2:23 remaining but the Hawkeyes battled back with the help of some key defensive plays. Baer blocked a shot by Morgan to force a held ball and Garza took a charge from Langford to get the ball back for the Hawkeyes.
Bohannon made two free throws and Cook scored off a lob pass from to narrow the margin two 62-60.
Rob Phinisee made the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity with 38.3 seconds to go and Bohannon made the Hoosiers pay by drilling another 3 from the right wing with 27.3 seconds left.
Langford got off a 3-point attempt in the final seconds but Bohannon managed to pry the rebound out of Morgan’s grasp as time ran out.