Bolton scores 17, Iowa State overwhelms NIU 70-52

“Our energy and sense of urgency was the difference,” Bolton said. “In the first half we were focused on the offensive side of the ball but we weren’t making shots all night, so we decided to lock in on defense and try to get transition layups and dunks. I think that really boosted our energy and confidence and we kept playing defense from there on out.”

Northern Illinois shot just 18 percent from the field in the second half. Eugene German had 17 points in the first half and finished with 24 on a very inefficient 8-27 shooting.

One of the catalysts to Iowa State’s defense was center George Conditt.

Conditt had nine points on 4-5 shooting and four rebounds coming off the bench. But his biggest impact came on defense where he blocked four shots and got one steal in 13 minutes of play.

“George, when he’s in the game, he provides a huge presence around the basket,” Prohm said. “All great defenses in the half court usually have a shot blocker at the rim because he can make up for so many mistakes. He’s been really good the last couple of games.”

Still, shooting below the outside temperature on a 17 degree day from 3-point range is not a recipe for success.