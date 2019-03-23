A runner-up finish for the men and a fourth-place effort for the women at the Spring Break Invitational at Grand National golf course March 14-15 kept Morningside College’s national poll merits in check.
Head coach Todd Sapp’s men jumped to No. 23 while the women dropped one slot to No. 18. The Mustang men are one of two Great Plains Athletic Conference programs in the top 25, as Northwestern College is No. 20, and the women are the lone loop representative and one of only two Iowa schools noted with William Penn University one spot ahead of them at No. 17.
Sapp’s teams return to the course Thursday and Friday, March 28 and 29, when the women compete at Concordia University of Nebraska’s spring tourney and Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30 as the men are in Lawrence Tech University’s spring meet.