SIOUX CITY -- After some reflection, Boyd Pitkin felt this was the right time to step down as the Briar Cliff baseball coach.
Pitkin and Briar Cliff announced the resignation Thursday evening. Pitkin has been the head coach of the Chargers for the past 22 seasons.
"It was for professional reasons and for personal reasons. It was just a gut feeling that it was time. Maybe time for the program to go in another direction and maybe time for me to go in another direction," Pitkin said. "The players have meant the world to me at Briar Cliff and I will cherish each and every one of them that goes through the program.
"That's the hardest part, having to leave those guys. They put their trust in you and I hope I did them right with what we did at Briar Cliff."
Pitkin said he's not retiring and that he is just going to go in a different direction. He did not disclose his future plans.
"We are very appreciative of the energy and leadership Boyd poured into this program for the past three decades and we wish him and his family all the best," said Briar Cliff interim athletic director Jared Bodammer in a press release.
The release also noted that the search for the next head coach begins immediately. Justin Malenosky is the program's associate head coach and has been with Briar Cliff for 15 seasons. Mike Malenosky is the bench coach and is in his 12th season as an assistant.
Pitkin, a Sioux City North graduate, made all-state teams for the Stars. He also coached at North in 1992 and 1993.
Pitkin has been ingrained with Briar Cliff baseball since the 1980s. Pitkin played baseball at Briar Cliff. He was a three-year starting catcher for the Chargers. After his career was over, he joined the Chargers as an assistant. He's been on the coaching staff for 30 years, spending eight years on the staff before becoming the head coach.
Pitkin said Briar Cliff is like a family to him.
"It's been a great experience. Briar Cliff is my home and I will still consider it my home regardless if I am there or not," Pitkin said. "Everybody at 'the Cliff' has been great to me in the 30 years, whether it's a professor or an administrator. It's been an outstanding journey for me as a player and a head coach. I don't regret anything that we've done. It's just a lot of great people that I've been able to work with and work for."
Pitkin amassed more than 500 wins with Briar Cliff. The 530 wins are the most in the program's history. He won three Great Plains Athletic Conference championships and the Chargers earned a berth in the NAIA World Series in 2005. Since the Chargers joined the GPAC in 2003, they have won 208 conference games.
The Chargers had a great start to the season but a rough stretch knocked Briar Cliff out of GPAC contention. Briar Cliff lost 13 of its final 14 GPAC games and the Chargers finished in ninth place with an 11-17 conference record. They were 22-26 overall.
Pitkin said the way the season ended had nothing to do with his decision to resign.
"We've had ups and downs for quite a few years and by no means did this year have any impact in my decision to step down as the coach," Pitkin said. "It's for personal and professional reasons. I had the meeting with my players today and told them the same thing. It has no bearing on them and it was something I needed to do."
Even though he will no longer be the coach of the Chargers, he said will still attend some Briar Cliff baseball games next spring and in the future.
"I told the guys I will still be around the area and I will step up from time to time to give them grief," Pitkin joked. "Briar Cliff is going to be with me forever. You don't spend all of that time at one institution and throw it away. I will enjoy going out there and watching them play. All of the players mean everything to me."