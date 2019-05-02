Boyd Pitkin has announced his resignation as the Briar Cliff head baseball coach. Pitkin recently completed his 22nd season at the helm for the Chargers.
Pitkin played baseball at Briar Cliff and graduated in 1998. He joined the program as an assistant and spent the past 22 seasons as the head coach of the Chargers.
Pitkin is the all-time leader in wins in Briar Cliff's history, amassing more than 500 wins to go along with three Great Plains Athletic Conference championships and a trip to the NAIA World Series in 2005. The Chargers won 208 conference games since joining the GPAC in 2003.
"We are very appreciative of the energy and leadership Boyd poured into this program for the past three decades and we wish him and his family all the best," said Briar Cliff Interim Director of Athletics Jared Bodammer in a press release.
Briar Cliff will immediately begin the search for its next head baseball coach.