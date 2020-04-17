Breece Hall emerges as Iowa State's top running back

Hall will once again be counted on to be the bell cow for McCall and Manning but the pasture isn’t empty. Senior Kene Nwangwu and junior Johnnie Lang have both proven to be competent Big 12 running backs and both have had impressive games.

Lang rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns against TCU and Nwangwu rushed six times for 54 yards against Iowa.

The Cyclones also have former four-star recruit Jirehl Brock who played in four games last season for Iowa State to maintain his redshirt.

When Brock played, he showed flashes of why he was such a highly-rated recruit.

The most playing time Brock got was against Louisiana-Monroe when he rushed five times for 40 yards.

Campbell said after the season that even though Hall was the one who got his redshirt pulled, Brock didn’t let that get him down and he continued to work and by the end of the season, he was knocking on the door to get his redshirt pulled as well.

“Jirehl Brock is a guy that continues to make huge, positive steps forward,” Campbell said.

If Brock can continue his trajectory, Campbell and McCall could have two dynamic running backs, much like Campbell had during his time at Toledo.