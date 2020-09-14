Breece Hall, like Iowa State, has room for improvement

“The one positive from the game was our ability to, at times, run the ball. But Breece can be better and will be better. The natural progression of our team, in general, Breece is right in line with that.”

So what prompted the second-half switch away from the run?

In Campbell’s eyes the switch didn’t happen until the fourth quarter. Hall still rushed the ball seven times in the third quarter but he only gained 2.1 yards per carry. In the first half, he gained 6.3 yards per carry.

“A little bit of it is the situation,” Campbell said. “We ran the ball on the first two drives of the second half. Then they hit the long ball and we started to press. We drove the ball again and then we punted the ball and it’s suddenly 24-14 and the game changes.

“Instead of trying to be balanced, you’re trying to play catch up. The run game was really positive for three quarters and then went by the wayside in the fourth quarter.”

Some of the decrease in production can be attributed to Iowa State guard Trevor Downing going down with an injury late in the second quarter.