Brian Van Haaften wants his Dordt University men’s basketball team to be more consistent through the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Dordt opened the season on Oct. 25 with a 37-point win over Waldorf.
The Defenders then went to a tournament in North Dakota, defeating Valley City State 86-76 on Friday and losing to Mayville State 90-86. So Dordt is 2-1 to start the season.
Van Haaften hopes his team can play like the team he expects them to. The Defenders were picked to finish fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason standings. Last season, Dordt went 19-13 in Van Haaften’s first season as head coach.
“We've got good shooters,” Van Haaften said. “We've got good post players. We're a pretty solid defensive team. We're pretty good rebounding wise. I just want to see us be that way all the time. And, so the consistency is the thing that I'm most worried about, but I'm not worried about our guy's attitude and effort and all those kinds of things.”
In the loss to the Comets, the Defenders got out to a slow start and didn’t shoot well from 3-point territory (3-for-17).
Garrett Franken had a game-high 24 points and he had 11 rebounds. Zach Bussard came off the bench to score 20 and had seven rebounds. Those were the only two to score in double figures after having multiple double-digit scorers in the previous two games.
Van Haaften hopes the loss to Mayville State was an anomaly.
“I just have to think this game was it,” Van Haaften said. “Their zone gave us trouble just in the fact (of) how they played it. That's a credit to them more than it is a flaw in us. I think we'll be okay in that respect. I think we'll shoot the basketball enough. We'll have enough guys score.”
Dordt had several guys score to get the season underway.
Franken has a total of 50 points this season, good for average 16.7 points per game. Last season, Franken also led the Defenders with 13.7 ppg among a group of six who averaged in double figures.
Franken’s season-high in points last season was 27 twice. The first time came in a win over Nebraska Christian in January and then in February, the Atlantic High School graduate scored 27 in a win over Jamestown.
Franken earned second-team all-GPAC honors last year, but Van Haaften knows it has to be more than Franken carrying the load in terms of scoring.
Bussard is off to a good start of the season, as the Defenders senior is averaging 14.7 points in the first trio of games.
Bussard is 17-for-33 from the floor, and from the free-throw line, is 10 of 16. Last season, Bussard averaged a career-best 10.6 ppg with 5.3 rebounds per game. Bussard converted 62.4 percent of his field goal attempts, and he scored a career-best 30 points against Briar Cliff on February 20.
“He's just got a warrior mentality,” Van Haaften said. “He's just always on the glass, very strong. He's not afraid of anything and he's a really good leader for us in that respect.”
Chad Barkema, meanwhile, was the Defenders’ No. 2 scorer last season (11.7 ppg), but this season, he’s averaging 5.3 ppg.
Behind Bussard, Barkema was Dordt’s second-best shooter from behind the arc, as he was 73-for-96.
In the first three games, Bussard hasn’t attempted a shot from 3-point territory, and that’s because Barkema has moved to a hybrid power forward position.
Barkema will still shoot the ball from deep, but he’ll have more responsibilities inside 18 feet.
“I think he's a guy that's going to play better as we go,” Van Haaften said. “We've kind of shifted his position. He's playing more inside this year, so he's still adjusting to that. I mean he'll play some of the wings this year, (he) just hasn't done it a whole lot.”
Jesse Jansma is another one of those Defenders who averaged in double-figure points last season.
Jansma is the third Defender to start the season in double figures. He’s got 12.3 ppg, and leads the team with seven 3s.
“I think he'll be well rounded,” Van Haaften said. “I think he's good going to the basket. I think he has a good pull up game. I think he's good from the arc. I think we'll see some really good things from him. He didn't have an outstanding weekend, but he's really practiced well the last two or three weeks and I think it's only the beginning for him.”
Dordt continues its season Friday and Saturday in Orange City with games against Viterbo (Wis.) and Ozark Christian.