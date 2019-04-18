SIOUX CITY – The Briar Cliff baseball team is in the middle of a freefall and coach Boyd Pitkin is at a loss of words as to why.
The Chargers lost both ends of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader to Midland Thursday at Bishop Mueller Field, tumbling to their eighth consecutive loss.
Midland eeked out an 8-7 victory in a rainy first game, then rallied for an 8-4 win in the second, cementing its hold on fourth place in the GPAC standings. The top eight teams qualify for the postseason tournament
Briar Cliff, meanwhile, remained in the eighth spot in the standings but left its coach scratching his head.
“I don’t know what’s going on here, we just keep making mistakes,” Pitkin said. “Right now we’re just not playing very good baseball and we’ve got to figure out a way or what’s going on. Right now I’m at a loss and I’m sure the players are, too. We just have to come together and try to figure this out and see if we can get this thing turned around quickly.”
It wasn’t that long ago that Briar Cliff was in the thick of things with an 8-2 conference record on the final day of March. April, however, has been a nightmare with the Chargers winning just two of 10 games this month.
They jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings of the nightcap Thursday but didn’t score in the final five innings. Moreover, they made several defensive miscues that cost them dearly.
Midland took a 5-4 lead thanks to two errors and three hits in the fifth, then strung together five hits to score three more times in the sixth.
Briar Cliff (20-21, 10-12) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh. That’s when Brendon Jones replaced starter Andrew Snook and got Tyler Hill to ground back to the mound for a force at home and struck out Rodney Scarver to end the game.
Sawyer Olson gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning. Snook walked Hill with one out in the second before Scarver lined a single up the middle that was misplayed by the centerfielder, resulting in BCU’s second run.
Michael Anthony followed with an RBI single and Trevor Adler made it 4-0 with a base hit up the middle. Midland (20-20, 13-9) scored single tallies in the third and fourth before pushing across three in both the fifth and sixth frames.
Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that Briar Cliff sent its Nos. 1 and 2 pitchers, Dalen Blair and Nicholas Cole, to the hill in the twin bill.
“It’s not like the guys aren’t coming out and competing,” Pitkin said. “We’re just making mistakes now that we weren’t earlier in the year and we have to eliminate the mistakes because that’s what’s killing us.”
The Chargers committed three errors in the opener while Blair and two relievers gave up 13 hits. BCU finished with seven hits, three by leadoff man Peyton Griesert, who knocked in two runs.
Briar Cliff trimmed the lead with two runs in the sixth but went down in order in the seventh.
Griesert collected three more hits in the second game, while Adler and Brady Harpenau added two singles each.
Trailing 4-2, Midland’s Matt Abdelnour opened the top of the fifth with a single. A high throw to second base by the BCU third baseman dismantled what could have been a double play as Abdelnour was safe at second and Jack Barrios at first. Dakota Thornton singled in a run and the tying and go-ahead tallies scored on a throwing error by the second baseman on another potential double play.
Briar Cliff still has a two-game lead over Doane for the eighth and final GPAC tournament spot with six league games remaining.
“We can’t rely on other teams, we have to go out and take care of business,” Pitkin said. “We have got to shore everything up, on the mound, defensively and hitting. Otherwise, we’re just going to keep going in the wrong direction.”
Midland pays another visit for a doubleheader on Saturday.