DES MOINES – The Briar Cliff baseball team scored four runs in the ninth inning Monday to give the Chargers an 11-9 win over Grand View University.
Arnulfo Gutierrez scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk, and Mateo Shannon earned the RBI.
Tyler Hill led off the inning with a walk, then Rodney Scarver advanced Hill to third base with a single and an error by Grand View’s Dan Petersen.
Gutierrez, who served as a pinch hitter for Briar Cliff, was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Ben Pigg drove in the first of four ninth-inning runs with a sacrifice fly, then Scarver scored a safety squeeze play executed by Peyton Griesert.
Griesert scored the final run on Sawyer Olson’s sacrifice fly.
Chargers relief pitcher Kaiona Navas allowed a hit in the ninth inning, but the Vikings were not able to do anything with it.
Olson and Trevor Adler were both 3-for-5. Olson had two RBI while Adler had one. Pigg also hit a double in the win.