TUSCON, Ariz. -- Briar Cliff began its Spring Break trip to Tucson on a positive note Sunday by taking two games from the Presentation. The Chargers won the first game 4-2 and held off a comeback attempt by Presentation in game two, winning 6-5.
Kaiona Navas came away with the save on the mound in both contests.
Briar Cliff put up the first run of the day with an RBI single from Nick Robinson to send Dylan Speer home for the 1-0 lead. Speer, T.J. Egbarts and Ray Rude each tacked on a run in the fourth inning. Presentation scored one in both the fifth and sixth innings but were not able to add any more runs.
Harrison Jestel earned the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings of the seven-inning contest. Jestel only gave up two runs on five hits, walked only two and struck out three. Of the 72 pitches Jestel threw, 48 were for strikes.
Briar Cliff took a 6-0 lead in the nightcap, scoring two runs in the first, second and sixth innings, but had to battle in the bottom of the seventh to hold onto the lead as the team allowed five runs.
With two runners on base in the first inning, Sawyer Olson singled to center field and scored Egbarts and Ben Pigg. Ray Rude loaded the bases with a bunt in the second inning before Speer hit a single to left field, allowing Arnulfo Gutierrez and Rodney Scarver to reach home plate.
Nick Robinson came up to bat with two outs in the top of the sixth with two runners on base and they rounded out the scoring for the Chargers on Robinson's hit to left field.
The Saints battled in the bottom of the seventh inning, putting the pressure on the Charger defense. Presentation chipped away at its deficit, scoring five runs before Navas came in and struck out the only batter he faced for the final out.
Dalen Blair was tagged with the win for the Cliff. He struck out five batters and six innings of work.