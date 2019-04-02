SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff came into Tuesday's crucial Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader against Concordia with the most runs scored in the conference, which has helped the Chargers to a second-place start in GPAC play.
Concordia came into Tuesday's doubleheader having allowed the fewest runs in the GPAC, which helped the Bulldogs to the top spot in the conference with an 8-0 record.
Pitching beat hitting on Tuesday as Concordia is still allowing the fewest runs in the GPAC after shutting out Briar Cliff in two games, 1-0 and 3-0, at Bishop Mueller Field.
Briar Cliff falls to 18-13 overall but the Chargers are still second in the GPAC, tied with Jamestown with an 8-4 record. Concordia improves to 16-10 and has 10-0 record in GPAC play.
"Hats off to (Concordia's) pitching staff. They shut us down. We had way too many strikeouts. We didn't make the adjustments that we needed to at the plate and they took advantage of us," Briar Cliff coach Boyd Pitkin said. "It's a little disappointing not coming out and putting up some offensive numbers but it's all due to them."
Briar Cliff was held to five total hits in the two combined games and struck out 17 times combined. While Pitkin said Concordia's pitchers had a lot to do with Briar Cliff's struggles, the Chargers also cost themselves a chance for a few runs in the game.
The Chargers missed a chance to score in the third inning of the first game and in the second game, Briar Cliff left runners in scoring position in five of the seven innings. The Chargers drew four walks, got hit by three pitches and Concordia committed three errors in the second game.
But the Chargers were still shutout in the process.
"We left way too many guys on base. They were giving us free bases. We just couldn't take advantage of it," Pitkin said. "The approaches weren't very good today as a whole and that's something we have to make adjustments on with the players. But it was a combination of both, us not doing what we needed to at the plate and them doing what they needed to on the mound."
Briar Cliff had a chance to take the lead in the third inning of the first game. Rodney Scarver drew a leadoff walk and Michael Anthony followed with a walk. Brady Harpenau advanced both runners with a groundout but Concordia pitcher Jake Fosgett got out of the jam.
Ben Pigg and Nick Robinson hit back-to-back line drives, but Concordia’s first baseman snagged Pigg’s line drive and Robinson’s line drive went straight to the shortstop.
Concordia then took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Ben Berg doubled off the left field wall and two batters later, Wade Council doubled down the right field line to score Berg for a 1-0 lead.
Briar Cliff only managed two hits after Concordia took the lead and both came with two outs. Arnulfo Gutierrez singled in the fourth inning. Then in the seventh, Darnell Prince singled but was left at first base to end the game.
Fosgett went all seven innings for the win, striking out 11. He walked three, but he didn’t walk a batter after the back-to-back walks in the third inning.
Jacob Wesselman went all six innings for Briar Cliff. The only two hits he gave up in the game were the two doubles in the third. He struck out four batters and walked two.
In the second game, Harrison Jestel went four innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out two. Connor Christiansen went two innings in relief, giving up one hit and striking out one.
All of Concordia's damage in the two games combined were in one inning. Pitkin thought both of his starters - Wesselman and Jestel - had quality outings.
"There's nothing I would change with what our pitchers did," Pitkin said. "They took advantage of a couple mistakes that our pitchers made and capitalized on it. We didn't take advantage of some mistakes they may have made and that was the difference in the game."
Briar Cliff opened the second game with a leadoff walk from Anthony and Harpenau was hit by a pitch. But a double play and a flyout ended the inning.
In the second, the Chargers had a runner at second with two outs when Tanner Wauhob got a strikeout to end the threat.
For the second game in a row, Concordia did its damage in the third. Logan Ryan singled and Council walked. Christian Meza followed with a two-run single and Evan Bohman drove in another run with a single to put the Bulldogs up 3-0.
Briar Cliff put runners on first and second with one out in the fourth but a groundout and a flyout ended the inning.
Briar Cliff tried for two out rallies in both the fifth and sixth innings, putting a runner on second in both innings, but the Chargers failed to get a key two-out hit in either inning.
Despite the two losses on Tuesday, the Chargers still have plenty of time to catch-up with Concordia.
"There's still a lot to play for. By no means are we going to roll over after losing two to Concordia. Anything could happen yet," Pitkin said. "They could hit a tailspin, we could get hot. It's up to us to continue to go out and play the game and playing it hard. It's time for us to regroup and see what we can do from here on out."