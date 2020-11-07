Briar Cliff can't convert key opportunities, fall to Jamestown

SIOUX CITY — A week after struggling to gain much yardage at all, the Briar Cliff offense started to string some plays together against Jamestown on Saturday.
However, the string was snapped before the Chargers could find the end zone most of the time.
Briar Cliff made four trips inside Jamestown territory on Saturday. The first drive inside Jimmies territory resulted in no points and the second drive stalled inside the 10, leading to a field goal.
The Chargers were able to get a touchdown on their third trip inside Jamestown territory but the fourth time ended with a turnover on downs inside the 10.
The result was only 10 points and while Jamestown's offense didn't have much success, the Jimmies still found the end zone twice and went on to beat Briar Cliff 17-10 at Memorial Field for their first win of the season.
While the results were better on Saturday since it was only the second time this season Briar Cliff scored double-digit points and the 257 yards were better than the 206 season average per game, the outcome was still the same - the sixth loss in seven games this season for the Chargers.
"Offensively, it's been our story all year. We are just very inefficient," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "We get opportunities and we don't take advantage of them."
The Chargers converted 4-of-7 fourth down plays but the final two tries came up short - once inside the 10 early in the fourth quarter and the next one on the Chargers final drive of the game.
Briar Cliff was only 1-of-13 on third downs.
Jamestown about mirrored that, going 4-for-13 on third downs but the Chargers were unable to get the Jimmies off the field in critical times despite holding them to 261 total yards.
Both of the Jimmies touchdowns came on short-field situations but they strung together a long drive in the second half that ended with a field goal and were able to take time off the clock in the fourth quarter with two drives.
"The defense the last few games hasn't played as well as they did in the beginning of the season," Wagner said. "Some of that is because they are on the field too much but some of that is on them, they have to get off the field. Too many times today Jamestown got first downs in tough situations and that really hurts."
Briar Cliff’s first possession started at its own 8-yard line and a decent punt return after the three-and-out gave Jamestown the ball at the Charger 33-yard line.
It took the Jimmies four plays to score as Cade Torgerson hit Javon Bowie for a 7-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first half.
The Chargers tried to put together a drive in their third possession, which started at their own 11-yard line. Briar Cliff drove to the Jamestown 31-yard line but back-to-back incomplete passes and a sack ended the drive after 13 plays.
The Chargers defense forced a three-and-out and a short punt gave Briar Cliff good field position at its own 49.
King Waller got around the edge for a run of 15 yards and Aaron Okoro went up in single coverage and hauled in a 29-yard pass from Cayden Mitchell to put the Chargers at the 9-yard line.
Okoro tried to haul in a touchdown pass but was out of bounds, setting up third-and-goal from the six. Briar Cliff handed the ball off to Mar’Kaybion Wallace but he was stopped for a loss of one, forcing the Chargers to kick a field goal.
Jonathan Branner’s 24-yard field goal was good to make it 7-3.
The Chargers got the ball back with 2:21 left in the half and Mitchell suffered an injury, forcing Dion Collins-Jones into the game.
With Briar Cliff at its won 46-yard line, Collins-Jones tried to scramble but fumbled. Jamestown recovered with 41 seconds left in the half.
"Just an inexperienced quarterback making a bad decision," Wagner said. "Not smart, didn't cover the ball up, shouldn't have taken off anyway. All he has to do is hand the ball off and get back to the line of scrimmage. Hopefully, he will learn from his mistake."
A hands to the face penalty moved Jamestown to the Briar Cliff 19-yard line and with seven seconds left in the half, Micah Madyun was able to hold onto a pass from Torgerson for a 13-yard score and a 14-3 Jamestown halftime lead.
Briar Cliff’s defense forced a three-and-out deep in Jamestown’s territory to start the second half and the punt went out of bounds at Briar Cliff’s 49-yard line.
The Chargers put together an 11-play drive that featured an 11-yard run by King Waller and a 17-yard pass to Kotey. The score came on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line as Mitchell, who returned to start the second half, snuck in for the score to cut the Jimmies lead to 14-10 with 5:51 left in the third.
Jamestown got some chunks of yardage on the ensuing possession to get to Briar Cliff 15 when the Chargers came up with the stop.
The Jimmies added to the lead with a 32-yard field goal by Izaak Myles to make it 17-10 with 3:04 left in the third.
Briar Cliff recovered the onside kick and put together a 12-play drive. A pass to Kobe Johnson got the Chargers to the 6-yard line.
After getting to the 2-yard line, Jamestown dropped Briar Cliff for losses on back-to-back plays and on fourth-and-goal from 7-yard line, Mitchell’s pass was hauled in by Johnson but he was ruled out of bounds for a turnover on downs.
Jamestown then ate about five minutes off the clock before punting but Briar Cliff went three-and-out.
The Jimmies took about two minutes off the clock on their next possession and then got the turnover on downs, which allowed them to take the knee for the win.
