Briar Cliff can't convert key opportunities, fall to Jamestown

The Chargers converted 4-of-7 fourth down plays but the final two tries came up short - once inside the 10 early in the fourth quarter and the next one on the Chargers final drive of the game.

Briar Cliff was only 1-of-13 on third downs.

Jamestown about mirrored that, going 4-for-13 on third downs but the Chargers were unable to get the Jimmies off the field in critical times despite holding them to 261 total yards.

Both of the Jimmies touchdowns came on short-field situations but they strung together a long drive in the second half that ended with a field goal and were able to take time off the clock in the fourth quarter with two drives.

"The defense the last few games hasn't played as well as they did in the beginning of the season," Wagner said. "Some of that is because they are on the field too much but some of that is on them, they have to get off the field. Too many times today Jamestown got first downs in tough situations and that really hurts."

Briar Cliff’s first possession started at its own 8-yard line and a decent punt return after the three-and-out gave Jamestown the ball at the Charger 33-yard line.