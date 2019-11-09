Briar Cliff clips Morningside 1-0 to move to GPAC final

SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff's Jonas Reinke scored the only goal of the match with less than 10 minutes to play and the Chargers went on to stun Morningside 1-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament semifinal round played at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday.

The Chargers, seeded fourth in the GPAC tournament, will move on to take on either Hastings or Jamestown in the championship match Tuesday. Briar Cliff (13-5-1) will be the host if Jamestown wins while No. 3 seed Hastings will host otherwise.

The Chargers had a 14-9 edge in shots with Morningside keeper Bjarne Huth collecting eight saves.

Both of the top two seeds in the GPAC tournament are out, with the No. 1 Mustangs and No. 2 Midland both falling.

The Chargers can earn an NAIA post-season berth with a win in the final. Morningside (17-3) has already advanced as regular-season champions and will now await their first-round assignment.

