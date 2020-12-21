Briar Cliff comes back in final minute to beat Dakota State in overtime

MADISON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff men's basketball team wasn't worried about the deficit it faced in the final minute Monday.

The Chargers trailed by seven points with 47 seconds remaining, and they erased that en route to a 79-75 win over Dakota State.

Nick Hoyt started the late run with a two-point basket, and shortly after, Jaden Kleinhesselink made one of two free throws.

On the Chargers' next possession, Kleinhesselink hit a shot to get the Chargers within two, and Conner Groves tied the game at 63-63 with 15 seconds left.

Kleinhesselink forced a turnover on the Trojans' final possession.

The two teams traded baskets to start the first couple minutes of the overtime period, but Kleinhesselink hit the go-ahead basket — that turned out to be a three-point play — with 18 seconds left.

Quinten Vasa led BCU with 19 points. Groves scored 16 points while Ethan Freidel had 11 points. Kleinhesselink and Hoyt both scored 10.

