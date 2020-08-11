Briar Cliff discontinues men's volleyball, dance and cheer programs

SIOUX CITY — Corey Westra understood Briar Cliff University’s decision on Monday to eliminate men’s volleyball, cheer and dance from its athletic program.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner also made his feelings known that he was disappointed, but in these times of COVID-19 affecting athletics, he also respects the Chargers’ decision.
“Anytime a school discontinues a sport, it’s not something you like to see,” Westra said. “They have to make the decisions that are best for their campus. Those are tough decisions to make. (Tuesday) alone is a good example of tough decisions.”
Westra referred to the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences Tuesday to postpone fall sports to the spring, including football. The American Rivers Conference also postponed football, volleyball and soccer to the spring.
The Chargers started the men’s volleyball program in 2016, and men’s volleyball is a spring sport in the NAIA. Since the program started, the Chargers have gone 70-52 over four-plus seasons, including a 13-5 mark this spring before the pandemic shutdown.
According to the university’s announcement, the decision was reviewed by BCU leadership and used evidence-based data to make its decision.
“The decision to discontinue these programs was not made lightly,” BCU athletic director Nic Scandrett said. “Through a thorough review, we made this difficult decision to ensure our student-athletes the best experience and opportunity to compete.
"We remain committed to our student-athletes and we will assist impacted players throughout this transition,” Scandrett added. “This does not change our focus to providing quality educational opportunities and competitive intercollegiate athletics.”
Westra has been around to see programs come back after being eliminated. When Westra was the GPAC commissioner in his early days, Northwestern’s tennis and Doane’s wrestling programs came back after stoppage.
Westra wasn’t sure if that would happen for BCU.
“I would say that this has just been most unique period of time I’ve ever seen,” Westra said. “There’s no normal. We have to be flexible right now. … Everyone is looking at things through different lenses.”
The GPAC men’s volleyball landscape will be in a different lens come Spring 2021. The NAIA requires each conference to have at least six members to be a sponsored sport, but the GPAC will fall short of that this spring.
However, the NAIA is OK with that for this upcoming year.
The five programs that will compete in men’s volleyball include Morningside, Dordt, Jamestown, Ottawa University and the newest member to the bunch, Central Christian College out of McPherson, Kansas.
Central Christian announced during the pandemic in April that it was adding men’s volleyball to its athletics department.
Westra didn’t realize that Central Christian was adding men’s volleyball until he saw it one morning in the NAIA Ticker. Westra looked into what the Tigers were doing in terms of conference affiliation, and a couple weeks later, the Tigers were in the GPAC for men’s volleyball.
Westra believes that’ll be a natural fit with Ottawa being a good travel partner for the northern three programs.
Hastings announced it was adding men’s volleyball, but decided that it wanted to wait to start its program due to the pandemic.
Westra was relieved that CCC came along to be the fifth member.
“Four gets pretty tough,” Westra said. “There’s not a lot of numbers to work with. That being said, there are a lot of non-conference schools we can play.”
Westra thinks the season can work well with five teams and thinks the conference tournament will be just as competitive, even with five teams.
“We can play with five just fine,” Westra said. “It still gives us eight matches. That’s a nice regular season, then we can go get non-conference matches and do a competitive conference tournament.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!