Briar Cliff discontinues men's volleyball, dance and cheer programs

"We remain committed to our student-athletes and we will assist impacted players throughout this transition,” Scandrett added. “This does not change our focus to providing quality educational opportunities and competitive intercollegiate athletics.”

Westra has been around to see programs come back after being eliminated. When Westra was the GPAC commissioner in his early days, Northwestern’s tennis and Doane’s wrestling programs came back after stoppage.

Westra wasn’t sure if that would happen for BCU.

“I would say that this has just been most unique period of time I’ve ever seen,” Westra said. “There’s no normal. We have to be flexible right now. … Everyone is looking at things through different lenses.”

The GPAC men’s volleyball landscape will be in a different lens come Spring 2021. The NAIA requires each conference to have at least six members to be a sponsored sport, but the GPAC will fall short of that this spring.

However, the NAIA is OK with that for this upcoming year.

The five programs that will compete in men’s volleyball include Morningside, Dordt, Jamestown, Ottawa University and the newest member to the bunch, Central Christian College out of McPherson, Kansas.