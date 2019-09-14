SIOUX CITY -- Absolute domination.
The Briar Cliff University football team (2-1, 1-0 GPAC) had little stress on Saturday afternoon in a 47-0 win over Dakota Wesleyan University at Memorial Field.
Briar Cliff’s defense held the Tigers to 40 total yards, three first downs and 0.8 yards per play.
“Defense played outstanding, and they really gave us opportunities to score throughout the game,” BCU coach Dennis Wagner said. “We kept playing, kept pushing … there were a lot of answered prayers.”
The Chargers’ defense also had a touchdown but it was the special teams group that got them going in the second quarter.
With 13 minutes, 10 seconds to go in the second quarter, the Tigers (1-2, 0-1) were ready to punt from their own 2-yard line, which meant Tigers punter Tate Gale was kicking from in the end zone. Michael Williams II was chomping at the bit from the sidelines.
Williams, a senior linebacker, wanted the coaches to call for a blitz, and after some persuading, Williams got his wish.
He ran onto the field ready to go.
Once the ball was snapped, Williams exploded off his stance, ran for Gale, and aimed for his kicking foot.
Williams made contact with the ball, which shot up in the air slightly to the right. The ball then made a couple bounces toward the DWU sideline.
Mike Green deflected the ball back in for the Chargers and Kreggor Clark and Nate Villalobos secured the ball.
“I knew my team would be there to pick up the ball,” Williams said. “I was expecting my team to do everything. I was just going to block for them, and punt return would pick up that block.”
Williams didn’t see the rest of the play unfold, because as the senior from Mesa, Arizona, executed the block, he got kicked in the ribs.
But, as Williams laid in the end zone, he heard the crowd’s roars and his teammates screaming as the play unfolded.
“I was excited, and even though I couldn’t get up, I knew exactly what had happened,” Williams said.
That wasn’t the only block Williams earned on Saturday.
Dakota Wesleyan was forced to punt again from its own 37 on its next drive.
The Chargers’ coaching staff didn’t call for a block this time around, but Williams was just as determined to turn one block into two.
The Tigers still had their offense on the field, which forced the Chargers to go into “safe punt” mode.
Williams knew he could be faster than the center.
You have free articles remaining.
“I knew I could block it,” Williams said. “I got by the center, and I saw a wide open hole to the kicker’s legs. I just dove and hoped for the best.”
Clark picked up that ball, too. When the play was over, Williams sprinted to the sideline so he could be mobbed by his teammates. He knew that his contributions were a big key in the lopsided win.
Williams’ second punt block set up the Chargers really well. That short drive ended on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Jonathan Santos to Khamir Davenport.
Santos said that Davenport changed routes in the middle of the play, and he’s thankful that it happened that way.
The Tigers brought pressure, but Davenport snuck behind the Tigers secondary to get one of three offensive touchdowns on the day.
“Khamir saw that I had to stop my roll-out, and I stepped up and when I stepped up, that’s when he converted his route,” Santos, who was 14-for-18 for 216 yards, said. “I left it up to him, and that’s all the praise to him. I had nowhere else to go.”
Chargers kicker Nick Manthana ended the first-half scoring with a 20-yard field goal after Asi Tupua missed two attempts in the first quarter.
Markel Roby opened the second half with a 94-yard kickoff return, and he used most of the far sideline.
Roby caught the ball near the far hash mark, and scurried down the Tigers sideline and wasn’t touched for the final 40 or so yards.
“We’ve been repping that same return all week,” Roby said. “I didn’t see a hole for real, and I got to put trust in my guys that they’ve been repping all week in practice. Sure enough, they opened a hole for me, and I took advantage.”
Williams and Roby both claimed that this was the Chargers’ best special-teams performance since they arrived in Sioux City.
Four minutes, 2 seconds later, Robinson had an eight-yard pick-six that gave the defense their lone touchdown of the night.
Robinson admitted that he was surprised to see the ball come his way from Tigers quarterback Kiel Nelson (who was 1-for-13 with two picks).
When Robinson saw the opportunity, his brain, as he described it, said ‘let’s go.’
“I put my hand up imagining I was going to get it, the only thing in the back of my mind was, ‘score, score, score,’” Robinson said. “That’s what I did. I got the ball back and I scored.”
The last three scores for the Chargers were a Tupua safety and back-to-back, goal-line rushing touchdowns from Stanton Lee.
Lee had 43 yards, but freshman Jordan Williams led the Chargers in rushing for the second straight week with 99 yards.
The Chargers weren’t fazed at the schedule change on Saturday. The game, which was originally slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff, was pushed back two hours to give DWU time to travel wtih flooding going on in South Dakota after this week’s storms.
The Chargers remain at home at 1 p.m. next Saturday for a homecoming tilt against Doane, which played No. 5 Texas A&M-Tarleton State this week.