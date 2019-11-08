Briar Cliff faces option-based Dordt attack

The Dordt football team struggled to have any consistency with its offense to start the season.
Part of it was due to quarterback Noah Clayberg missing some time, but even when he returned, he had only played a handful of games at quarterback the past few seasons. So he needed some time to settle in.
Now, Dordt's (6-3, 5-2) offense appears to be clicking as the Defenders face a Briar Cliff (5-4, 4-3) defense that's been salty for much of the season. But the Chargers are coming off one of its worst performances on defense this season.
Briar Cliff allowed 38 points to Northwestern last week, only the second time this season the Charger have allowed more than 17 points.
With its option-based offense, Dordt has scored 166 points combined in the last three weeks combined.
"You have to stay with your option keys and be disciplined," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "They have been together as a team running this same system and you just have to execute on defense. I feel good going into the game that we can slow them down. They are going to get yardage can you can't get frustrated.
"They are patient and you can't fall asleep because they still throw it 10 to 12 times a game and you can't let them get behind you."
Despite last week's setback, Briar Cliff's defense is still ninth in the country in total defense per game, allowing only 263.9 yards per game. The Chargers are 12th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game at only 98.2 and also in opponents third-down conversions - only 27.6 percent. Briar Cliff is 15th with 16.3 points allowed per game.
Robert Robinson has nine sacks on the season, the most ever in a single-season in Briar Cliff's history, and has 73 tackles with 19 for a loss. Peyton Bailey has 66 tackles. Robby Huddleston and Asi Tupua each had 6.5 tackles for loss.
You have free articles remaining.
Those stats aren't lost on Dordt coach Joel Penner, but the Defenders have put together impressive performances against Doane (61 points) and Concordia (35 points), two good defensive teams.
"I think it's cliche but we have to be us and run our offense," Penner said. "I have tremendous respect for Briar Cliff's defense. They are one of the elite in the conference. They are statistically similar to what we saw with Doane and Concordia and we had good results there. It doesn't mean it will happen again. We have to play sharp offensively to be successful."
Dordt has some impressive statistics of its own. The Defenders are second in the nation with 355.9 rushing yards per game and are sixth in first downs with 24.2 per game. They are also ninth in total scoring with 335 points per game.
Running back Levi Schoonhoven is 13th in the nation with 897 yards and Clayberg has rushed for 799 yards. Clayberg has also passed for 651 yards.
Penner said the team has really turned a corner since a 35-6 loss to Northwestern four weeks ago.
"It was just a moment of growth for us. We realized we aren't performing like we can," Penner said. "We had some great player leadership. We decided we wanted to grow up as a team. We have a lot of young players and they aren't young anymore. Experience just starts to take over and character takes over."
After the loss to Northwestern, Dordt got its first conference shutout against Doane and then got another one against Concordia.
Briar Cliff's offense has struggled for much of the season and the Chargers only had seven points against Northwestern last week, the sixth time this season they have been held under 20 points.
Quarterback Preston Mulligan suffered a concussion last week and will miss the rest of the season. Diontre Collins-Jones will be under center this week. He's only thrown five passes this season.
"I think you just have to take what they give you. They don't give you a lot of different looks, they play sound," Wagner said. "They will play a lot of man-to-man and take advantage of that. I think for us, we are at the point offensively where we have to get some rhythm. It's important to start fast and get points and not let them jump out like Morningside and Northwestern did."