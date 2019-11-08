Briar Cliff faces option-based Dordt attack

The Dordt football team struggled to have any consistency with its offense to start the season.

Part of it was due to quarterback Noah Clayberg missing some time, but even when he returned, he had only played a handful of games at quarterback the past few seasons. So he needed some time to settle in.

Now, Dordt's (6-3, 5-2) offense appears to be clicking as the Defenders face a Briar Cliff (5-4, 4-3) defense that's been salty for much of the season. But the Chargers are coming off one of its worst performances on defense this season.

Briar Cliff allowed 38 points to Northwestern last week, only the second time this season the Charger have allowed more than 17 points.

With its option-based offense, Dordt has scored 166 points combined in the last three weeks combined.

"You have to stay with your option keys and be disciplined," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "They have been together as a team running this same system and you just have to execute on defense. I feel good going into the game that we can slow them down. They are going to get yardage can you can't get frustrated.

"They are patient and you can't fall asleep because they still throw it 10 to 12 times a game and you can't let them get behind you."