OTTAWA, Kan. -- Briar Cliff handled the No. 7 team in NAIA in the first set, claiming a 25-10 first set win over Ottawa. But Ottawa came back and won the next two sets - 25-22, 26-24.
The Chargers stayed in the match with a set four win, 29-27, and Briar Cliff stuck right with Ottawa in the fifth set. But Ottawa pulled out the five-set victory on Friday with a 20-18 win in the fifth set.
Briar Cliff hit .571 in the first set but only hit above .200 in one of the next four sets - the third set which the Chargers won.
Ottawa only hit .033 in the first set but didn't hit below .235 in the four later sets.
Julien Dumas had 19 kills and hit .308 in the match for Briar Cliff. Brandon Oswald had 14 kills and Daniel Borsi had 12 kills and 12 digs. Jacob Ewart had 24 assists and three aces and Enrique Barajas had a double-double with 31 assists and 13 digs. Noah Marasco-Ayau had 11 digs.
For Ottawa, Ashan Jordan had 27 kills. He hit .457 for the match and had 11 digs. P.J. Tulikihihifo had 17 kills and Troy Lance has 12 kills and six block assists. He hit .526 in the match. Fa'a Tafua added 10 kills and Bryce Thompson had 65 assists. David Sandridge had 14 digs.