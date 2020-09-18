Briar Cliff finally gets to play its first 2020 football game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All but two teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference were able to start their 2020 football seasons last week.

Briar Cliff was one of those two unfortunate teams. The Chargers season-opener, which was also scheduled to be their home opener, was postponed because Jamestown was unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns. Jamestown also had to postpone its game at Dordt for this upcoming Saturday.

Instead, the Chargers received some extra time to prepare for their game on Saturday at Doane, which kicks off at 1 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.

It was a different week of prep than what Briar Cliff was hoping for.

"It really wasn't an extra week but we didn't find out until that Monday. Our prep had to stop and we had to refocus," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "It was a little frustrating but it gave us some extra days. We took Saturday off and Sunday we had film and got going. We got some bumps and bruises taken care of but we would've rather played the game."

Now after having an extra week of practice, the Chargers finally get to take the field against a Doane team that suffered a 24-7 loss to Concordia last week.