Briar Cliff finally gets to play its first 2020 football game

All but two teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference were able to start their 2020 football seasons last week.
Briar Cliff was one of those two unfortunate teams. The Chargers season-opener, which was also scheduled to be their home opener, was postponed because Jamestown was unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns. Jamestown also had to postpone its game at Dordt for this upcoming Saturday.
Instead, the Chargers received some extra time to prepare for their game on Saturday at Doane, which kicks off at 1 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.
It was a different week of prep than what Briar Cliff was hoping for.
"It really wasn't an extra week but we didn't find out until that Monday. Our prep had to stop and we had to refocus," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "It was a little frustrating but it gave us some extra days. We took Saturday off and Sunday we had film and got going. We got some bumps and bruises taken care of but we would've rather played the game."
Now after having an extra week of practice, the Chargers finally get to take the field against a Doane team that suffered a 24-7 loss to Concordia last week.
"I think all of the guys are excited," Wagner said. "Players and coaches want to see where we are at and we want to find out more about our team. We will go down to Crete, play Doane with the goal of executing our assignments, don't turn the ball over and if we do that, we have a chance to be successful."
The extra week also allowed Wagner to get a closer look at Briar Cliff's quarterback battle.
Wagner knows who his starter will be and it is Oxford, Connecticut, freshman Cayden Mitchell, who beat out junior college transfer John Bell.
"We chart throwing percentages and the ability to move the team. Also, first down situations, second down, fourth quarter, red zone, backed up in our own territory. In those situations, he was more efficient," Wagner said. "He's a guy we really liked and thought he would come in and put himself in the mix and he's done an excellent job.
"John is still a guy who will be ready but we feel Cayden has the upperhand right now."
Mitchell takes over an offense that only scored more than 20 points in two games last season during the 5-6 campaign. The Chargers are also working in a number of new starters at the skill positions.
While the Chargers offense struggled at times last season, Briar Cliff's defense kept many of the games close. The Chargers only allowed more than 20 points four times last season and had two shutouts.
Briar Cliff has a number of starters back on defense, led by All-American defensive lineman Robert Robinson. However, there were some openings at linebacker.
Wagner brought in junior college linebacker Brandon Faatalale, who has not only earned a starting spot but is also one of the captains for the Chargers this season.
"Brandon arrived in January. We didn't have spring football but he was around the guys," Wagner said. "When everyone went home in March, he kept preparing and kept in touch with players. He was a vocal leader when we came back. He is well-deserving guy to be a captain. In practice, he's very consistent. He's where he is supposed to be and is a big hit guy.
"With him and Mark Snorton inside, we feel good about our linebackers."
Doane leads the all-time series 12-3 but the Chargers beat the Tigers 20-10 last season at Memorial Field. Robinson had 3.5 tackles for loss in the win as Briar Cliff held Doane to 181 yards of total offense.
"Doane has a game under their belt and have an experienced team," Wagner said. "I feel good defensively. We have to go down and play hard. It doesn't matter the score, we have to find a way to win this game and have a fast start to the season."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!