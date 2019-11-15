Briar Cliff football cleats up one more time in 2019

SIOUX CITY — Instead of complaining, the Briar Cliff University football team has worked with what it’s had.

Throughout the season, the Chargers have used a turnstile of quarterbacks, and in their season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown, coach Dennis Wagner will use Diontre Collins-Jones and perhaps a little bit of senior Nate Villalobos.

First, it was Brad Cagle, but he was dismissed from the team before the Chargers took their first snap.

The Chargers turned to freshman Preston Mulligan, but the Harlan native has played in just two games due to a knee injury, then suffered a concussion.

When Mulligan went down the first time, Wagner turned to Jonathan Santos, but Santos has not started a game since the Oct. 12 loss against Morningside.

Collins-Jones came into the game after Mulligan was taken out with his concussion on Nov. 2. Both Mulligan and Collins-Jones were 5 of 9 passing, but Collins-Jones threw two interceptions in his first appearance.

Last week, Collins-Jones was 11-for-22 for 117 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Villalobos also threw a pass, and it was completed for a loss of a yard.