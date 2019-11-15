Briar Cliff football cleats up one more time in 2019

SIOUX CITY — Instead of complaining, the Briar Cliff University football team has worked with what it’s had.
Throughout the season, the Chargers have used a turnstile of quarterbacks, and in their season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown, coach Dennis Wagner will use Diontre Collins-Jones and perhaps a little bit of senior Nate Villalobos.
First, it was Brad Cagle, but he was dismissed from the team before the Chargers took their first snap.
The Chargers turned to freshman Preston Mulligan, but the Harlan native has played in just two games due to a knee injury, then suffered a concussion.
When Mulligan went down the first time, Wagner turned to Jonathan Santos, but Santos has not started a game since the Oct. 12 loss against Morningside.
Collins-Jones came into the game after Mulligan was taken out with his concussion on Nov. 2. Both Mulligan and Collins-Jones were 5 of 9 passing, but Collins-Jones threw two interceptions in his first appearance.
Last week, Collins-Jones was 11-for-22 for 117 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
You have free articles remaining.
Villalobos also threw a pass, and it was completed for a loss of a yard.
In Collins-Jones’ case, Wagner is pleased with his progress, but knows there’s room for improvement.
“He’s got to be consistent with his technique, and be in a position to make a play,” Wagner said. “The good is that he’s gotten better through the week, and it’s good for him to get the experience.”
Wagner picked Villalobos out on a hunch. On the BCU roster, the senior from Vacaville, California, is listed as a defensive back.
Villalobos’ dad was a quarterbacks coach, and Wagner thought a coach’s kid could pick things up quickly.
“He’s a gym rat, and we knew he could adjust the fastest,” Wagner said. “For him, he just loves to play.”
Wagner realizes that it may not be fair for the team to have gone through four starting quarterbacks — he admitted so after last week’s 43-7 loss at Dordt — but hopes that this can provide some momentum going into spring practice.
For example, last year’s defense was young and inexperienced, but now, the Chargers ‘D’ is considered among the best in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The offense has seen its bumps, but it’s because some of them haven’t had much college football playing experience.