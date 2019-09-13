SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University football team had to deal with a score of injuries last week, and Saturday will be no different.
The Chargers (1-1) will be without freshman quarterback Preston Mulligan, and on defense, senior linebacker Peyton Bailey will be out for a 3 p.m. Saturday kick off against Dakota Wesleyan at Memorial Field.
The game has been moved back two hours due to flooding issues in Mitchell, S.D. and has caused travel issues for the Tigers.
BCU coach Dennis Wagner said that Bailey’s first-half injury last week was a high ankle sprain, and expects Bailey to be out two to four weeks.
Bailey has been in the trainer’s room every day — multiple times a day — trying to heal his wound so he can join his Chargers teammates back on the field. Wagner hinted that Bailey could return as early as next week, which is a home game against Doane.
“Peyton is the kind of guy who has lived with our trainer and that has gotten himself healthy,” Wagner said. “He’s spending a lot of time getting treatment.”
Bailey will serve the role as an assistant coach this week, and he’s prepared for DWU in the same way.
“He’s like a coach whether he’s playing or not,” Wagner said. “He knows his opponent. He gets a feel of the game plan.”
On the season, Bailey has a team-high 21 tackles.
The Chargers’ No. 2 leader in tackles is Robert Robinson, who had a big fourth-quarter sack last week that stopped Dakota State in its tracks. Robinson has 16 total tackles, and the junior from Los Angeles leads the team in tackles for loss (5.5) for 28 yards. Robinson also has four sacks for 22 yards.
BCU’s defense will try to repeat what it’s done over the last two weeks. The Chargers have limited their opponents to a 22.6 percent conversion rate on third down, which is 10th among NAIA football teams.
The Tigers are ranked ninth in that same category, holding opponents to 21 percent.
Offensively, Jonathan Santos returns as the Chargers’ starting quarterback. Last week, Santos was 11-for-19 for 96 yards.
Wagner hopes Santos can get better against Dakota Wesleyan.
“He’s continuing to understand the offense and put himself in a position to be successful,” Wagner said. “If you hesitate, that means you’re going to throw a bad ball.”
Diontre Collins-Jones is listed as the backup should Santos becomes unavailable to play.