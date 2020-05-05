Briar Cliff football has new offensive, defensive coordinators

SIOUX CITY -- At about this time of year, Briar Cliff football coach Dennis Wagner would be assessing how spring practice went.
Spring practice would've begun on April 1 and ended toward the end of April with the alumni golf outing scheduled for April 25. The players would be prepping for finals right now after battling for their spots on the depth chart.
But right when the team was getting ready for conditioning after spring break ended, Briar Cliff switched over to online learning and athletics in the GPAC and the NAIA was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Wagner and the rest of this coaching staff keeps in contact with players via Facetime or phone calls.
While it is an extremely unusual position, Wagner knows every program is facing the same situation. So he is stressing to his players that they need to continue putting in as much work as they can during this strange situation.
"The saying goes 'It's what you are doing when people aren't watching.' That's the challenge to all teams, you have to do it yourself," Wagner said. "Guys are staying in touch with Twitter and we use Hudl so the guys know that if there is any pertinent info to check Hudl twice a day. We share workouts there and strength and conditioning coach (Phil Herkenhoff) is in contact with the guys with what they can do at home."
Briar Cliff went 5-6 last season and was coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2018, giving the Chargers 11 wins in a two-year span.
Just like basically every program in NAIA, the spring season would've allowed some position battles to work out for Briar Cliff. Plus players would've had the chance to work with two new coordinators, one of which is very familiar with Wagner's system.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Cheek left the program and in January, Wagner brought in Dallas Tidwell as BCU's new offensive coordinator. Tidwell was the offensive coordinator for East Coast Prep, a college prep program in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, in 2018. He graduated from Troy University in 2015 and played for the Trojan football team.
Wagner is still going to keep the offense focused on the ground game with play-action mixed in.
"Dallas was here once before as a grad assistant for me. We brought him back to do the same thing here and be our quarterback coach and coordinator," Wagner said.
Tidwell will have two quarterback transfers to work with. Chris Murray is a transfer from NCAA Division I Montana State and John Bell is a junior college transfer. Both are juniors but Wagner mentioned that Murray could gain a third year of eligibility.
Murray rushed for 1,000 yards in 2017 and had a 300-yard passing/100-yard rushing game in his freshman season at Montana State.
"We feel good about the two transfers we brought in. We haven't been able to get them physical reps and that makes fall camp more important," Wagner said. "Both are tall guys, about 6'4. John is more of a pocket guy but he can move around. Chris can do more with his feet. We wanted a couple of different options with three young guys coming in. We are looking forward to that competition."
The Chargers also have plenty of battles around Murray and Bell. Stanton Lee is the only running back returning and there will be battles for the top wide receiver spots with the top four gone from last season.
"We are going to try and continue to be a two-tailback offense and we feel good about some of our new signees at the position," Wagner said. "We have one starter back (at wide receiver) with Loagnn Freeman but he was hurt early in the season. There are some guys there and some young guys."
The Chargers have more starters back on defense and while there is a new defensive coordinator, he is familiar with the system.
Last season's defensive coordinator Jody Owens left for NCAA Division II Pitt State in Kansas. Titus Brothers was the associate defensive coordinator and was promoted to the full-time DC spot back in January.
He helped coach a defense last season that allowed only 292.2 yards per game, 11th in NAIA.
The Chargers do have some holes to fill at linebacker with the graduations of Peyton Bailey, Marcus Tappan, Robby Huddleston and Jovon Woods. However, all four were injured at one point last season so the younger players have seen the field.
Plus Briar Cliff brings back All-American defensive lineman Robert Robinson along with fellow linemen M.J. Montgomery, Omar Dyles and Asi Tupua. Defensive backs Markel Roby and Patrick Gassant Jr. both return, giving the Chargers a good amount of experience back on defense.
"We have guys back and it is just developing the depth behind them," Wagner said. "We lost two starting corners so we have to replace those two guys. Safety wise, we have a couple of guys back including Markel and he is a heck of a player. We are excited to get started and make sure all of this is behind us."
