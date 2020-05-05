Briar Cliff football has new offensive, defensive coordinators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- At about this time of year, Briar Cliff football coach Dennis Wagner would be assessing how spring practice went.

Spring practice would've begun on April 1 and ended toward the end of April with the alumni golf outing scheduled for April 25. The players would be prepping for finals right now after battling for their spots on the depth chart.

But right when the team was getting ready for conditioning after spring break ended, Briar Cliff switched over to online learning and athletics in the GPAC and the NAIA was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Wagner and the rest of this coaching staff keeps in contact with players via Facetime or phone calls.

While it is an extremely unusual position, Wagner knows every program is facing the same situation. So he is stressing to his players that they need to continue putting in as much work as they can during this strange situation.