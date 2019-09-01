FOREST CITY, Iowa -- Briar Cliff's offense struggled in the second half. After going into halftime with 10 points, the Chargers were held scoreless in the second half.
Waldorf had a 17-10 lead on Briar Cliff late in the fourth quarter when the Chargers attempted to tie the game. The Chargers drove into Waldorf territory but the drive stalled and Briar Cliff was forced to punt.
Waldorf was able to milk all but four seconds off the clock and that allowed the Warriors to pick up a 17-10 victory over Briar Cliff in the season-opener on Saturday night.
Briar Cliff was held to 256 yards of total offense but the Chargers defense did keep Waldorf in check as the Warriors only gained 258 yards and were only 4-of-15 on third down.
Waldorf took a 7-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the first quarter on Cameron Newsome's 4-yard touchdown reception from Hilton Joseph.
Briar Cliff tied the game on Greg Henry's 2-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left in the first half and then took a 10-7 lead on Daniel Velazque's 26-yard field goal.
Waldorf scored on Joseph's 10-yard run with 2:50 left in the second quarter and the Warriors never gave up the lead, adding a 27-yard field goal from Slater Gifford with 8:20 left in the game.
In his first college start, Briar Cliff freshman quarterback Preston Mulligan was 19-of-45 passing for 181 yards and three interceptions. Henry rushed for 128 yards on 28 carries and Khamren Davenport caught six passes for 62 yards. Elijah Brown had 53 receiving yards and Rashad Brown had 40 receiving yards.
Peyton Bailey finished with 16 tackles and recovered a fumble and Robert Robinson had three sacks, eight tackles and forced a fumble. Dante Shipman had an interception and Marcus Tappen broke up two passes. Mark Snorton and Robby Huddleston each recovered a fumble for Briar Cliff. Huddleston also forced a fumble.
Larry Whitfield rushed for 112 yards for Waldorf. Trevor Gunderson had 11 tackles and MaCoy Yeakel intercepted two passes.