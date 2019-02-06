Briar Cliff head football coach Dennis Wagner has announced the signing of 19 recruits to the Charger football team for 2019. The list includes 10 spring transfers and nine high school signees.
"Our staff is very excited about the 2019 signing class," Wagner said. "These young men are not only good football players, but they are great young men."
Wagner said with 10 returning starters on defense and seven on offense that his coaching staff was particular on where they needed to add talent.
"We have addressed our position needs and will continue to add a few more players to this class," he added.
In the list of signees, the Chargers are bringing in 11 players on the offensive side of the ball, seven players on defense and one special teams athlete. The class includes six players from the state of Iowa, as well as a player from Nebraska and one from South Dakota.
Wagner signed two players from West High School - linebacker Drake Coupland and wide receiver Tre Wickey. Wagner also signed Le Mars defensive back Austin Wurth and Cherokee holder Mason Goebel.
Below are more recruits that have signed up to be a part of the BC football program next season.
Robert Robertson, DE, College of the Desert/CA
Dante Shipman, DB, Oklahoma PSU/CA
Spencer Vogel, WR, Santa Rosa JC/CA
Robby Huddleston, LB, West Virginia Wesleyan/CA
Dustin Arango, DB, Sac City CC/FL
Layne Miller, OL, Ellsworth CC/IA
Jalen Cook, WR, Toledo University/IN
Greg Henry, RB, Rochester CC/MN
Harrison Johnson, RB, Central Missouri/MO
Orlando Haymon, RB, Oklahoma PSU/OK
Tulsa Janish, WR, Parkston HS/SD
AJ Carreon, TE, S. Elmonte HS/CA
Torin Doyle, OL, Palm Desert HS/CA
AJ Page, LB, Crete HS/NE
Preston Mulligan, QB, Harlan HS/IA