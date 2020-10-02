Briar Cliff football still looking for better execution on offense

SIOUX CITY -- After two weeks, the Briar Cliff football team is still looking for ways to execute its offensive gameplan efficiently.
A week after being held to six points against Doane, the Chargers did score more points against Concordia last week, but it was only three points more with nine as Briar Cliff fell to 0-2 on the season.
While there were a few more points scored, the yardage was almost exactly the same. After gaining only 252 yards against Doane, Briar Cliff managed just 171 yards against Concordia.
Briar Cliff is hoping the third time is the charm to get the offense going as the Chargers host 0-2 Midland at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Chargers coach Dennis Wagner said he isn't mixing things up at practice in order to spark the offense.
"It's about execution. If you don't execute all 11 guys with one getting beat, it's a bad play," Wagner said. "We are not going to make excuses for poor execution. We have some young guys that have to grow up fast."
One of those young players is freshman quarterback Cayden Mitchell, who got the start in the season-opener. But after a few drives against Doane, Mitchell deferred to junior college transfer John Bell.
Wagner went back to Mitchell last Saturday but the results were minimal. Mitchell was 12-of-23 passing for only 86 yards and he was sacked five times.
However, it's not all on Mitchell's shoulders or whoever the quarterback is because on Thursday, Wagner didn't know who the starting quarterback would be. It's on the offense as a whole.
The offensive line lost two starters in the first game of the season. Mar'Kaybion Wallace, a freshman, has been the lead back for the two games and has 111 yards on 30 carries, a 3.7 yards per carry average. Freshman quarterback Devrene Kahananui-Alejado has the second-most carries with 70 yards on 18 attempts, a 3.9 ypc.
Ryan Kotey is one of the few upperclassmen for the offense as the senior has seven receptions for 55 yards. Six of those receptions came last week. Sophomore Dawson Forcella has seven receptions for 48 yards and freshman Jalen Bowman has 51 yards receiving.
"It's not just the quarterback. It's the receivers running the right route, the offensive linemen blocking the right guy, the running back going the right way," Wagner said. "All of the positions have to do a better job."
Midland is allowing 385 yards per game through two weeks. Teams have passed for six touchdowns against the Warriors and they have allowed three rushing touchdowns. Midland has two interceptions this season.
Zach Acamo leads the Warriors with 21 tackles and Joey Martin had four tackles for a loss.
Midland is only averaging 333.5 yards per game and the Warriors have found the end zone just three times.
River Walker is 22-of-35 for 235 yards and three interceptions. He's ran for 92 yards and a touchdown. Darrin Gentry has 12 receptions for 164 yards.
Briar Cliff's defense has been solid through the first two weeks. In the loss last week, Briar Cliff allowed 351 yards even though the Chargers were on the field for 33 minutes. BCU held Doane to only 283 yards.
Robert Robinson has three sacks for the Chargers. M.J. Montgomery and Asi Tupua each have two sacks and Montgomery leads the team with 19 tackles. Tupua has 16 tackles. Daylan Littlejohn has four tackles for a loss.
However, the Chargers are without an interception or a fumble recovery yet this season.
Midland comes into the game at 0-2 with losses to Morningside and Dordt, so it will be the first victory of the season for whoever gets it.
"Both of us are going to try and be 1-2," Wagner said. "One of us is going to be 0-3 and it's not going to be the end of the season for either one of us."
