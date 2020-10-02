Briar Cliff football still looking for better execution on offense

However, it's not all on Mitchell's shoulders or whoever the quarterback is because on Thursday, Wagner didn't know who the starting quarterback would be. It's on the offense as a whole.

The offensive line lost two starters in the first game of the season. Mar'Kaybion Wallace, a freshman, has been the lead back for the two games and has 111 yards on 30 carries, a 3.7 yards per carry average. Freshman quarterback Devrene Kahananui-Alejado has the second-most carries with 70 yards on 18 attempts, a 3.9 ypc.

Ryan Kotey is one of the few upperclassmen for the offense as the senior has seven receptions for 55 yards. Six of those receptions came last week. Sophomore Dawson Forcella has seven receptions for 48 yards and freshman Jalen Bowman has 51 yards receiving.

"It's not just the quarterback. It's the receivers running the right route, the offensive linemen blocking the right guy, the running back going the right way," Wagner said. "All of the positions have to do a better job."

Midland is allowing 385 yards per game through two weeks. Teams have passed for six touchdowns against the Warriors and they have allowed three rushing touchdowns. Midland has two interceptions this season.

Zach Acamo leads the Warriors with 21 tackles and Joey Martin had four tackles for a loss.