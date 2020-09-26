Briar Cliff football struggles offensively in 24-9 home loss to Concordia

SIOUX CITY — The busiest guy on the field Saturday for Briar Cliff was Robert Robinson.
That’s not unusual, since Robinson is one of the best defensive football players in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
However, he also doubles as the Chargers’ punter and BCU punted 12 times during a 24-9 loss to Concordia at Memorial Field.
The Chargers (0-2) struggled to find any consistency on offense for the second straight game. They managed just 176 total yards in their home opener.
There were a couple of big plays, but Briar Cliff rushed for only 90 yards and completed 12 passes (23 attempts) for 86 yards.
“We just continue to struggle,” Briar Cliff Coach Dennis Wagner said. “We don’t put drives together. They’re not doing anything we haven’t prepared for, it’s just a matter of focusing and executing. We’re playing nine-man football, one or two guys not doing their job. Throwing a ball where there’s no receiver because it looks like the quarterback makes a bad decision but the receiver is not running the right route, or giving up a sack when the quarterback’s not sending the protection the right way.
“It’s not always what it looks like from the stands. So we’ve got to get that changed. There’s seven games left in the season so we can change this.”
The Chargers appeared to have gained a spark, marching 75 yards in seven plays on their first possession of the second half. That trimmed a 17-2 halftime deficit to eight points, but after that the offense stalled completely.
Concordia, which moved to 3-0 on the season, punched in another touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 12-play drive.
“Our defense is playing well enough to win games, but they get tired,” Wagner said. “They’re on the field too much. We’ve got to help them out offensively.”
Briar Cliff’s defense, in fact, accounted for the first points of the game when it tackled Concordia quarterback Blake Culbert in the end zone for a safety.
Culbert, though, bounced back to throw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Korrell Koehlmoos before the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs took a 17-2 lead after a 21-yard field goal and an 8-yard scoring run by Lyle Whitney in the second quarter.
Briar Cliff’s only touchdown was a 3-yard run by Deverene Kahananui-Alejado, who led the team with 44 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Freshman Cayden Mitchell started at quarterback and played all but one series. Mitchell was at the control for the nice scoring drive to start the second half.
BCU got the ball back again in decent field position at its own 41 on its next possession, but wound up punting it away.
“Everything was there for us, we just didn’t capitalize on it,” Wagner said. “We just have to be able to put things together and not have mistakes. It’s a mixture, it’s not one group of guys.
“Defensively, we played well, but we didn’t play as well in the second half. We couldn’t get them stopped on some drives and they made some big plays on third down that hurt us.”
Ryan Kotey had six catches for the Chargers, while Mar’Kaybion Wallace added 41 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Concordia finished with 351 total yards on 70 plays. Jonah Weyand, atop many of the GPAC rushing stats early on, had to leave the game early because of injury, but had a game-high 88 yards on nine carries. Culbert passed for 122 yards.
Briar Cliff is back at home Saturday against Midland.
“We’re going to play a great 0-2 team in Midland,” Wagner said. “They’re a good football team and they’ve lost to two good teams (Morningside, Dordt). It’s going to ba a battle of the winless.”
