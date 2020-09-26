Briar Cliff football struggles offensively in 24-9 home loss to Concordia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — The busiest guy on the field Saturday for Briar Cliff was Robert Robinson.

That’s not unusual, since Robinson is one of the best defensive football players in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

However, he also doubles as the Chargers’ punter and BCU punted 12 times during a 24-9 loss to Concordia at Memorial Field.

The Chargers (0-2) struggled to find any consistency on offense for the second straight game. They managed just 176 total yards in their home opener.

There were a couple of big plays, but Briar Cliff rushed for only 90 yards and completed 12 passes (23 attempts) for 86 yards.

“We just continue to struggle,” Briar Cliff Coach Dennis Wagner said. “We don’t put drives together. They’re not doing anything we haven’t prepared for, it’s just a matter of focusing and executing. We’re playing nine-man football, one or two guys not doing their job. Throwing a ball where there’s no receiver because it looks like the quarterback makes a bad decision but the receiver is not running the right route, or giving up a sack when the quarterback’s not sending the protection the right way.