Briar Cliff football coach Dennis Wagner doesn't want his team to focus on what they did against Waldorf University in the season-opener last season.
The Chargers had a 20-0 lead by halftime and went on to beat Waldorf 40-13 in the season-opener last season. Waldorf went on to lose its first three games of the season.
But Waldorf then went on a 5-2 run to end the season with a 5-5 record. The Warriors return quarterback Hilton Joseph, who passed for 2,392 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
So Wagner knows the Warriors will be a formidable test for the Chargers to start the season on Saturday.
"We don't talk about last year. It's a new situation with new players on both sides," Wagner said. "They made quite a run after the first three games. Their quarterback was an All-American. Obviously he continued to get better. This is a totally different football team, no question."
The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Forest City, Iowa.
Unlike the Warriors, Briar Cliff goes in with a new quarterback after Brad Cagle was dismissed from the team earlier this month.
Freshman Preston Mulligan has been thrust into the fire and is the Chargers starting quarterback. Last season, the Harlan graduate passed for 2,676 yards and 30 touchdowns. The yards were the fifth-most in the state of Iowa last season. Mulligan beat out senior Jonathan Santos for the starting spot.
So far, Mulligan has adjusted well to the college practices and has proven himself in those situations. But now it's time for the first college game of Mulligan's career.
"We are excited. We think he's done a great job in fall camp along with Jonathan Santos," Wagner said. "They have competed well in practice and both are ready to play. Preston has done the things we asked him to do and has shown what he is capable of doing and will let the players around him win games."
It's not just Mulligan who has impressed Wagner during fall camp. The rest of the team seems to be in a rhythm going into the first week of the season.
"You get into camp and now we are about to the first of September and we are tired of going against each other and ready for the excitement of the game," Wagner said. "It's good to go in healthy and go into this one knowing where you are at."
The Chargers have a good amount back on defense and they need those experienced players to step up against a potent Waldorf offense led by Joseph.
The 13 points Waldorf scored against Briar Cliff was the season-low for the Warriors, who didn't score less than 21 points in another other game during the season. Waldorf scored 30 points or more in seven of their 10 contents.
"They have the same offensive coordinator, the same head coach and pretty much the same players. Plus they have added wrinkles to their offense," Wagner said. "Our defense has to play well early. We can't turn the ball over on offense and also have to play great defense. If the defense can give us all they've got and allow us to get our feet wet, we will grow each week."