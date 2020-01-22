Briar Cliff Hall of Fame inducts three new members

SIOUX CITY — Mike Power couldn’t help but have a couple flashbacks on the bench Saturday as the Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team was playing No. 3 Concordia.

Angie Kristensen was sitting at the end of the bench, serving as honorary coach during the 76-64 loss, and was one of three former Chargers inducted into the Hall of Fame during halftime of the men’s game.

The other two BCU Hall of Famers were women’s golfer Teresa Kane and men’s basketball player Jake Shipley. Kane graduated in 1994, and Shipley earned his degree in 2013.

Kristensen was a former basketball player and assistant coach under Power, and she was glad to be back on-campus for a day with the program.

“It kind of came full circle,” Kristensen said. “It was good to come back and just watch the game from a fan’s perspective. There are so many memories from Briar Cliff, both on and off the court. This is truly a special place for me and where I am. Where I am in my life is because everything that happened to me at Briar Cliff. It’s a true meaning of family. Once people get onto this campus … anything that you are, you really have that sense of family.”

Kristensen’s first love was basketball, but the sport of softball reeled her into BCU.