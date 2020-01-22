Briar Cliff Hall of Fame inducts three new members

SIOUX CITY — Mike Power couldn’t help but have a couple flashbacks on the bench Saturday as the Briar Cliff University women’s basketball team was playing No. 3 Concordia.
Angie Kristensen was sitting at the end of the bench, serving as honorary coach during the 76-64 loss, and was one of three former Chargers inducted into the Hall of Fame during halftime of the men’s game.
The other two BCU Hall of Famers were women’s golfer Teresa Kane and men’s basketball player Jake Shipley. Kane graduated in 1994, and Shipley earned his degree in 2013.
Kristensen was a former basketball player and assistant coach under Power, and she was glad to be back on-campus for a day with the program.
“It kind of came full circle,” Kristensen said. “It was good to come back and just watch the game from a fan’s perspective. There are so many memories from Briar Cliff, both on and off the court. This is truly a special place for me and where I am. Where I am in my life is because everything that happened to me at Briar Cliff. It’s a true meaning of family. Once people get onto this campus … anything that you are, you really have that sense of family.”
Kristensen’s first love was basketball, but the sport of softball reeled her into BCU.
Kristensen was getting ready to transfer from Huron College, as the school was shutting down even though the softball program had just produced a national-runner up finish.
Power was recruiting Kristensen’s best friend, Katie Wilke, to come play for the Chargers. Wilke, already in the Chargers’ Hall of Fame, wanted Kristensen to come with her to Sioux City from Huron, S.D.
Power, however, didn’t have room for a full-tuition scholarship.
The softball program stepped in and offered Kristensen a half scholarship, even though Kristensen hadn’t played organized softball at the youth or high school levels.
Kristensen accepted the situation, and played basketball and softball.
She learned that she was better at softball than everyone thought.
“The story of how I got here is kind of funny,” Kristensen said. “Everything happens for a reason. I met lifelong friends here.”
Kristensen broke several Chargers softball single-season records en route to becoming an All-American.
Kristensen has the most hits (76), highest batting average (.469) and slugging percentage (.741) in a single season. She also holds the career records in BA (.403), on-base percentage (.442) and slugging (.656).
“I wasn’t expecting to be a softball player in college,” Kristensen said. “It’s funny now that I’m getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was good. Most people go to a school and have one community of teammates, I got the opportunity to have both basketball and softball.”
In basketball, Kristensen averaged 8.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She’s second on the all-time, single-season rebounding list with 308.
“Honestly, we should have won back-to-back national championships those two years, her junior and senior year,” Power said. “She was the glue. She didn’t get enough recognition. She sacrificed a lot of her game for us to be the team that we were. She’s a great captain for our team. She’s a great friend, a great person and she deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Long story short, she got what she always deserved.”
Teresa Kane
When Kane received the phone call in the fall that she was getting inducted, she was simply surprised.
She knew she had a great golf career, but didn’t expect to receive the highest of recognitions.
“I was kind of shocked and I’m not going to say a tear didn’t drop,” Kane said. “It’s been 25 to 30 years, but I’m glad someone didn’t forget about me.
“It brings back memories of Coach (Lila) Frommelt,” Kane said. “I dedicate this to her. It brings back a lot of memories of her and the impact she had on all of us.”
Kane was involved with golf until 2015. She then hung up the clubs to go get a nursing degree at Johns Hopkins.
Kane was the medalist during the inaugural NAIA women’s golf invitational, and she helped BCU to the runner-up spot at the same tournament. She was a National Golf Coaches Association All-American, and Kane was the NAIA medalist at the NGCA women’s tournament.
Jake Shipley
The two-time All-American still remains close to the program, even though he’s become a fan of the Chargers.
Shipley, who also was an assistant coach for the Chargers during two seasons, has experienced all three viewpoints of the game, which he doesn’t take for granted.
“I’m a huge fan of Briar Cliff,” Shipley said. “I played there, coached there, now I’m a fan there. It’s different. As a player, you feel like you can control the game. As a coach, you want to control the aspects. As a fan, you have to sit back and watch.”
Shipley was named the GPAC Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season. He made the All-GPAC first-team thrice during his career. He finished with 1,485 points with the Chargers and 430 rebounds.
“It’s an incredible honor to be named,” Shipley said. “In the men’s basketball program in general, there’s some big names in there in that Hall of Fame. I’m still trying to soak it in.”