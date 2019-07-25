SIOUX CITY — Cory Christensen walked into his office for the first time on Thursday as the new Briar Cliff University men’s soccer coach, and it was nostalgic for him.
He walked around the office for a brief minute, and as he sat down in his office chair, he knew he’d finally made it.
Chargers athletic director Nic Scandrett named Christensen the newest member of the athletic department on Thursday, and Christensen is no stranger to the Siouxland.
Christensen is a graduate of North High School, and he spent his college years with Briar Cliff. Christensen graduated in 1997 as the career goals leader for the Chargers with 40.
The former Stars standout also was an assistant coach with Bishop Heelan, and then his first career head coaching position was at West while still on the pitch with the Chargers.
Christensen is just happy to return home after 22 years away from the Siouxland area.
“To come home, it’s pretty amazing,” Christensen said. “The excitement about coming back to where it all began, it’s full circle.
“It didn’t really hit me until I drove up the hill (on campus),” Christensen said.
Christensen’s first job in coaching after his BCU playing days was with the Arizona Heatwave, a member of the USL W-League, which is a women's development league.
He has also coached at the high school and college levels with his most recent position being the head women's and assistant men's coach at Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, New York.
Scandrett believes that experience will help Christensen at BCU.
“Cory is unique in that his experience ranges from club to high school to college to pros,” Scandrett said. “He has some administrative experience at multiple places. He brings a lot of different skill sets. He’s a very capable recruiter and many other skill sets.”
This is Scandrett’s second big hire as Chargers athletic director, and both of them are local. Earlier this summer, Scandrett hired 2008 North graduate Corby McGlauflin as the Chargers’ head baseball coach.
Seeing BCU as Christensen’s alma mater was a big plus for the new athletic director.
“That’s certainly one of the quickest eye catchers for us,” Scandrett said. “On top of that, I was impressed with the pedigree that he has. Cory is the most genuine person I’ve been around in terms of being excited about growing the program and getting back home.”
The Chargers are coming off back-to-back winning seasons. BCU went 11-7-2 overall, and lost in the GPAC semifinals last season to Morningside.
Christensen has kept tabs on the Chargers program, and is eager to see what his team has to offer.
“We’ll take a look at things,” Christensen said. “I don’t run a specific system. I can run a variety of systems. I’m very offensive-attacking oriented. That fits my personality. We’ll see.”
Even though Christensen has several contacts around the area, he still will make the local scene a priority.
Christensen keeps in touch with all the high school coaches.
“That’s going to be the easiest part,” he said. “I will keep involved with all the programs. I’m really close to most of them and that’s another really exciting factor.”
There’s one other factor that Christensen wants to develop: The area youth game. Christensen knows he has to get reacquainted with the landscape, but will look forward to the challenge.
“I learned to love and play the game here,” Christensen said. “There’s a couple leaders locally who have reached out and just wanted to chat with me about expectations and how I could possibly help them. I want to make sure I build the love of the game (with the youth) and that’s really important to me.”