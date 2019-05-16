SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff has its new Athletic Director as the college announced, via a press release, the hiring of Nic Scandrett.
Scandrett is the Director of Athletics and Physical Activities at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, a junior college. He oversaw 12 scholarship athletic programs.
“Briar Cliff University is blessed with incredible student-athletes who strive for success on and off the court and field,” said President Rachelle Karstens in the press release. “Nic Scandrett has a proven track record of success academically and athletically with students, and we’re excited for him to become part of our Briar Cliff family.”
Prior to his position at College of Lake County, Scandrett was affiliated with the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, the NJCAA men's basketball coaches association, the Iowa Sports Foundation and the Gilbert school district.
The Athletic Director position opened up when Nic Nelson stepped down from the position back in March. Jared Bodammer, who has been in the Briar Cliff athletic department for two decades, has served as the interim Athletic Director since the beginning of April.