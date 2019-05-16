SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff has its new Athletic Director as the college announced, via a press release, the hiring of Nic Scandrett.
Scandrett is the Director of Athletics and Physical Activities at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, a junior college. He oversaw 12 scholarship athletic programs.
“Briar Cliff University is blessed with incredible student-athletes who strive for success on and off the court and field,” said President Rachelle Karstens in the press release. “Nic Scandrett has a proven track record of success academically and athletically with students, and we’re excited for him to become part of our Briar Cliff family.”
Prior to his position at College of Lake County, Scandrett was affiliated with the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, the NJCAA men's basketball coaches association, the Iowa Sports Foundation and the Gilbert school district.
"My family and I are very appreciative of President Karstens giving us the opportunity to join the team at Briar Cliff University," said Scandrett in the press release. "As difficult as it is to leave my current institution, the people at The Cliff made me feel right at home. I see it as a place that has the potential to be an academic and competitive leader in the GPAC. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work with our staff and students to make that potential a reality."
The Athletic Director position opened up when Nic Nelson stepped down from the position back in March. Jared Bodammer, who has been in the Briar Cliff athletic department for two decades, has served as the interim Athletic Director since the beginning of April.