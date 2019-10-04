Last week's 16-14 loss to Concordia snapped a modest three-game winning streak for the Briar Cliff football team and it was the first loss in the Great Plains Athletic Conference season.
Now the Chargers have to make sure the loss to Concordia doesn't turn into a major slide.
Briar Cliff, which is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC, travels to Midland this week, a team that is 0-2 in the GPAC after a last-second loss to Northwestern and a setback against Morningside. Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Heedum Field in Fremont, Neb.
A loss to Midland would put the Chargers at 2-2 in the GPAC with a game against top-ranked Morningside looming next week.
"We've got to regroup and continue to get great play out of our defense and our offense has to get going," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "It's two weeks now where we haven't controlled the ball."
The Chargers were a bit lucky the game against Concordia didn't get out of hand early. Briar Cliff had five turnovers in the first quarter but the Chargers defense held Concordia in check, which kept Briar Cliff in the game. Concordia took the lead late in the fourth quarter on a field goal for a 16-14 victory.
In the last two weeks, Briar Cliff has managed only 34 points with 20 of those coming in a win over Doane two weeks ago. The Chargers are averaging only 20.8 points per game, 97 rushing yards a game and 181 passing yards a game.
Wagner said it's been a combination of turnovers, the lack of a quality running game and the lack of a consistent passing game.
"You have to run the ball to throw it. if all you do is run, they load the box and if you throw it all of the time, you have issues," Wagner said. "I am a firm believer in you have to run the ball. That doesn't mean 300 yards, you just have to be efficient. Four yards a carry and convert third downs and we haven't been doing that lately."
Defensively, Briar Cliff has been one of the best teams in the nation, allowing only 10.6 points per game, only 61 rushing yards per game and just 126 passing yards per game.
However, the Chargers will be down two defensive linemen as M.J. Montgomery and Omar Dyles will both miss the contest with injuries. Briar Cliff does get linebacker Peyton Bailey back, who has missed the past few weeks, and defensive back Jovon Woods back, who missed last week's game.
The Chargers defense faces its biggest test of the season. Even though Midland is 1-3 on the season, the Vikings are averaging 36.5 points per game and 425 yards per game - 179 yards rushing and 246 yards passing.
"They've got some offensive weapons," Wagner said. "They have a two-quarterback system and have some good speed and wide receiver and their tight end has done some good things. They've scored some good points against Northwestern and Morningside and that shows that they are a good football team."