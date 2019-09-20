SIOUX CITY -- It's a cliche, but for the Briar Cliff football team, it's absolutely true. The Chargers are taking it one game at a time and Doane is the next team up when the Tigers travel to Memorial Field for Briar Cliff's homecoming on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Briar Cliff has to look at it one week at a time because of injuries and uncertainty. Each week, the Chargers seem to have a new starter in the lineup because of an injury. This week, a flu bug has been going around.
Still, the Chargers are 2-1 overall and started the Great Plains Athletic Conference slate with a dominating 47-0 win over Dakota Wesleyan.
Now Briar Cliff host a 1-2 Doane that does have a GPAC win over Concordia. The other two losses 48-7 to a receiving votes Ottawa team and a 56-3 defeat last week to fifth-ranked Texas A&M-Terleton.
Not only is Briar Cliff coming into the homecoming game looking for its third-straight win, the Chargers are looking for their eighth-straight win at Memorial Stadium. This is only the Chargers third season playing at Memorial Field and they are 7-5 there.
Briar Cliff used to play its home games at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., but Wagner moved the games to Memorial Field when he took over as the head coach.
"The goal is to be 2-0 in the conference and win our eighth in a row at home," Wagner said. "The players have embraced playing at Memorial. We wanted to get games back in Sioux City for the fans and to have a place to call our home. The DakotaDome didn't seem like a home game. It was important to establish that."
Despite an injury to starting linebacker Peyton Bailey, Briar Cliff's defense has been stout in all three games. The Chargers have only allowed 27 points this season - 17 to Waldorf and 10 to Dakota State.
The Chargers lead the nation in total defense, allowing less than 160 yards per game. Robert Robinson has 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks and Asi Tupua has four tackles for loss.
You have free articles remaining.
Last week Briar Cliff held DWU to 40 yards of total offense.
"I think we've gotten better every week on defense. Once we get all 11 starters healthy, we will be that much better," Wagner said. "I feel good about the guys that have stepped up. It's the strength of the team."
Doane's offense has struggled so far this season, averaging only 184 yards per game - 61 on the ground and 123 passing. Drake Davidson is 30-of-62 passing for 291 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Jensen has 97 yards and a score on 34 carries.
"I think this team, more than any team on the schedule so far, is balanced. They run and pass about the game," Wagner said. "They have given up a lot of points cause they have had to be aggressive. They are an unknown commodity to us and we can't have any thoughts that they are in the game."
Briar Cliff has had its own struggles offensively but is averaging 313 yards per game. Stanton Lee is Briar Cliff's top back and he has 165 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
At quarterback, freshman Preston Mulligan got the first start of the season but he has since been out with an injury. Jonathan Santos has taken over and he transferred to Briar Cliff right before school started. So he is still learning the offense.
Two weeks ago, Santos only passed for 96 yards on 19 attempts. He completed 11 of those. Santos took a step forward last week going 14-of-18 for 216 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
"I think that each week he gets more comfortable," Wagner said. "He was a little behind the eight-ball. This week he's had this flu bug going around but hopefully he will be ready."