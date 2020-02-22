Briar Cliff leads area GPAC wrestling teams with 122.5 points

SIOUX CITY — The area college wrestling teams combined to produce five champions Saturday in the GPAC Tournament on the Morningside campus.
The Mustangs got two and the Chargers earned one first-place wrestler, but the Chargers beat Morningside in the team standings 122.5-108.5. Northwestern, meanwhile, took home two weight classes and the Red Raiders finished third (109).
Concordia won the team meet championship with 163.5 points.
Mustangs 174-pounder Jonah Egli won the weight class, as Egli beat BCU's Chris Paulsen with a 9-6 decision. Egli recorded an escape and a takedown to clinch the win.
Jacob Wiley took the 197-pound division with a 10-2 major decision in the title match over Jamestown's Josh Goeden.
The Mustangs also had a pair of second-place finishers.
John Diener, Morningside's 149-pounder, lost to Northwestern's Dante Preciado 12-9. Preciado had a four-point nearfall in the first period, and that allowed him to sustain that momentum for the rest of the match.
Heavyweight wrestler Phil Rasmussen lost in a 9-0 major decision to Concordia's Tanner Farmer in the championship match. Farmer has not lost a match this season.
BCU's lone champion of the day was in the 133-pound division, Isiah Lysius. Lysius beat Concordia's Alberto Garcia, 4-2, in the championship match. Lysius took an early 5-1 lead to stave off Garcia.
The Chargers also had Braedon Clopton end up a with second-place ending. At 125, Concordia's Mario Ybarra won in sudden victory over Chargers wrestler Braedon Clopton, and the score ended up being 3-1.
Preciado wasn't the only champion for the Red Raiders on Saturday. At 184, Luke Jenness beat Bulldogs wrestler Darrin Miller 6-4. The difference was in the second period, as Jenness outscored Miller 3-0.