Briar Cliff leads area GPAC wrestling teams with 122.5 points

SIOUX CITY — The area college wrestling teams combined to produce five champions Saturday in the GPAC Tournament on the Morningside campus.

The Mustangs got two and the Chargers earned one first-place wrestler, but the Chargers beat Morningside in the team standings 122.5-108.5. Northwestern, meanwhile, took home two weight classes and the Red Raiders finished third (109).

Concordia won the team meet championship with 163.5 points.

Mustangs 174-pounder Jonah Egli won the weight class, as Egli beat BCU's Chris Paulsen with a 9-6 decision. Egli recorded an escape and a takedown to clinch the win.

Jacob Wiley took the 197-pound division with a 10-2 major decision in the title match over Jamestown's Josh Goeden.

The Mustangs also had a pair of second-place finishers.

John Diener, Morningside's 149-pounder, lost to Northwestern's Dante Preciado 12-9. Preciado had a four-point nearfall in the first period, and that allowed him to sustain that momentum for the rest of the match.

Heavyweight wrestler Phil Rasmussen lost in a 9-0 major decision to Concordia's Tanner Farmer in the championship match. Farmer has not lost a match this season.