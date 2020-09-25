Briar Cliff looks for better execution offensively

In those two games, the Bulldogs have allowed only 35 points but 28 of those came in a win over Hastings last week. Concordia beat Doane 24-7 to open the season.

Through two games, Concordia is allowing an average of 288.5 yards per game. Lane Napier has 17 tackles and Karson Dickson has two sacks.

"It's about us. If we don't execute the details of our assignments, they have a good defense but they did give up 28 points to Hastings," Wagner said. "If we go out and do our job, there are yards to be had and we need touchdowns. The offense is a work in progress. You usually make big progress from the first to the second game and hopefully, our defense plays as well or better."

Freshman Cayden Mitchell got the start at quarterback against Concordia and the freshman was able to lead the Chargers down the field but he forgot his mouthpiece and had to come out. John Bell came in and the drive stalled.

Mitchell came back for the next series and the offense couldn't get much done so Bell came in and played the rest of the game.

Bell was 14-of-28 passing for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Mitchell was 3-for-5 passing for eight yards.

Jalen Bowman caught four passes for 51 yards and Mar'Kaybion Wallace had 70 yards on 20 carries.