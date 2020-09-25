Briar Cliff looks for better execution offensively

SIOUX CITY -- While it's a different season for the Briar Cliff football team along with new players at the skill positions on offense, it was largely the same result for the Chargers in their season-opener against Doane last Saturday.
Last season Briar Cliff only scored more than 20 points twice and were held to 14 or fewer points eight times.
The trend continued last week in the season-opener against Doane. The Chargers were held to six points and only 252 yards of total offense.
Even though Briar Cliff's defense held Doane scoreless through three quarters, the unit was left on the field too long because of the lack of consistent execution by the offense. Doane took advantage with two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 14-6 victory.
Briar Cliff only had 105 yards on the ground on 44 attempts, a 2.4 yards per carry average, and two quarterbacks combined for only 17-of-33 passing, which was a combination of poorly thrown balls and drops by the receivers.
"We were inside the 20 four times. We didn't turn the ball over but we didn't get points in those situations," Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. "Wasted opportunities. We can't waste opportunities. We weren't efficient on first down and that means getting at least four yards on the first play."
Briar Cliff hosts Concordia at 1 p.m. on Saturday for homecoming and the Bulldogs come into the game with a 2-0 record.
In those two games, the Bulldogs have allowed only 35 points but 28 of those came in a win over Hastings last week. Concordia beat Doane 24-7 to open the season.
Through two games, Concordia is allowing an average of 288.5 yards per game. Lane Napier has 17 tackles and Karson Dickson has two sacks.
"It's about us. If we don't execute the details of our assignments, they have a good defense but they did give up 28 points to Hastings," Wagner said. "If we go out and do our job, there are yards to be had and we need touchdowns. The offense is a work in progress. You usually make big progress from the first to the second game and hopefully, our defense plays as well or better."
Freshman Cayden Mitchell got the start at quarterback against Concordia and the freshman was able to lead the Chargers down the field but he forgot his mouthpiece and had to come out. John Bell came in and the drive stalled.
Mitchell came back for the next series and the offense couldn't get much done so Bell came in and played the rest of the game.
Bell was 14-of-28 passing for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Mitchell was 3-for-5 passing for eight yards.
Jalen Bowman caught four passes for 51 yards and Mar'Kaybion Wallace had 70 yards on 20 carries.
The lone score came late in the third quarter when Bell hit Kreggor Clark for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 13-play, 97-yard drive. Those 97 yards accounted for 38 percent of Briar Cliff's offense.
"One (of the two quarterbacks) have to spark us and get us in the end zone," Wagner said. "We just need to be more efficient. Dropped balls, underthrown balls, overthrown balls. We had situations that we should've capitalized on. We had a couple of offensive linemen go down for the season and we have to pick up the flag and go. Our offense has to be more efficient."
Concordia's offense has been led by running back Jonah Weyand, who has 346 yards on 56 carries (a 6.2 yards per carry average). He has seven touchdowns and his 173 yards per game leads the nation.
Quarterback Blake Culbert is only 33-of-66 passing but hasn't thrown an interception and has 365 yards.
Defensively for the Chargers, Asi Tupua had 11 tackles and a sack and Alijah Kadeem Muhammed had 10 tackles. Robert Robinson had two sacks and Daylan Littlejohn had two tackles for loss.
While the Chargers didn't force a turnover, they broke up five passes - two by Mike Green.
"I thought that unit played well, they just got tired in the fourth quarter and were on the field too much," Wagner said. "The defense, they did what they had to do to win. They didn't lose the game, we put them in bad positions. We have to do a better job on offense and we have to slow them down. One touchdown is not good enough no matter how good the defense is."
