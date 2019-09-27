The Briar Cliff football team has already made a bit of history this season.
The Chargers, who are 3-1 overall, are on a three-game winning streak. The last two have been against Great Plains Athletic Conference opponents, giving Briar Cliff its first 2-0 start in the program's history.
While the Chargers offense has struggled at times this season, the defense has carried them throughout the season so far. The Chargers look for their fourth straight win against a 1-2 Concordia team at 1 p.m. Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
Concordia lost its first two games of the season, 17-10 to Doane, which lost to Briar Cliff last week, and 27-24 against Buena Vista. The Bulldogs had a 24-0 lead on Buena Vista in that game.
Last week Concordia faced Hastings, a program that was receiving votes in the NAIA poll, on the road. The Bulldogs absolutely handled Hastings, picking up a 44-0 victory.
It's could be a mystery with which Concordia team Briar Cliff will see on Saturday. However, Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner thinks the Chargers will see the version of the Bulldogs that showed up last week against Hastings.
"I think the first couple of games of the season, they made some costly errors that hurt them and let teams back into the game," Wagner said. "They are a top-35 team in passing offense and last week they did a tremendous job throwing the ball and they are coming into their own. And they had their best week running the ball.
"Defensively, they have been solid all year long."
Concordia is averaging 26 points a game after last week's 44-point showing and the Bulldogs are averaging 278 yards per game. Concordia ranks 15th in passing offense per game.
Quarterback Jake Kemp passed for 309 yards last week and has thrown for 606 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has a 66.2 completion percentage and only one interception. He's 20th in the nation in passing efficiency (145.7). Cayden Beran has caught 21 passes for 322 yards (14th most in the nation) and two touchdowns, Korrell Koehlmoos has 193 receiving yards and two scores and Arthur Anderson has 156 yards and a score.
Ryan Durdon has rushed for only 167 yards and is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry but he had 87 yards on 20 carries last week against Hastings.
Briar Cliff's defense has been stout all season, allowing only 9.3 points per game and 165 total yards per game. The Chargers rank first in the nation in opponent's passing efficiency (63.9), second in passing defense (91.8 yards per game) and total defense, fourth in scoring defense and fourth in rushing defense (73.3 yards per game) and ninth in third-down conversion (23 percent).
The Chargers defense, which has been missing a starter or two in every game this season, will probably be without linebacker Peyton Bailey, defensive lineman Omar Dyles and defensive back Jovon Woods due to injuries. This isn't the first game Bailey has missed this season. Woods left during the first half of last week's game and Dyles left last week's game late in the second half.
Bailey has 21 tackles on the season, Dyles has 12 tackles including 2.5 for loss and Woods has 8 tackles. All were starters.
Defensive lineman Robert Robinson leads the team with 26 tackles including nine for loss and 4.5 sacks. Alexander Johnson has 24 tackles and Markel Roby and Dante Shipman each have two interceptions.
"I think we just have to do what we do, play hard and mix up our coverages and fronts and keep people guessing," Wagner said. "We hope to give them a long field and that they make mistakes to give ourselves more opportunities. Our whole thought is it's about us, not about them."
Offensively, Briar Cliff has struggled. The Chargers are scoring 22.5 points per game and are averaging 300 yards per game. Briar Cliff has only scored more than 20 points once this season.
After rushing for only 28 yards last season, Wagner is hoping to get the ground game going this week.
"As long as I am here, we are always going to try and establish the running game and we didn't do that last week," Wagner said. "(Doane) did a nice job and they didn't respect us throwing the ball much. We had the opportunity to make some plays because they were loading the box to stop the run.
"Everyone in the GPAC has a good team and can beat anyone on any given weekend."